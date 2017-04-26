New York Jets have options aplenty with No. 6 pick in 2017 NFL draft

The Jets are in full-scale rebuild mode after a disastrous 5-11 season. With the sixth pick in this year’s NFL …

The Jets are in full-scale rebuild mode after a disastrous 5-11 season. With the sixth pick in this year’s NFL draft, which starts Thursday in Philadelphia, the Jets will look to build from the ground up.

With plenty of spots to fill, here are three areas Gang Green could focus on this weekend.

Secondary

The Jets’ defensive backfield struggled last year, giving up 4,077 yards and 30 touchdowns through the air. With so many pieces to consider, general manager Mike Maccagnan would be wise to draft a safety or cornerback early.

Fortunately, the draft is filled with quick, explosive players who could make an immediate difference. LSU safety Jamal Adams was stellar last season, as was Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Quarterback

Should the Jets draft another QB? Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick fizzled while Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg struggled to get time on the field. Free-agent addition Josh McCown, at 37, isn’t the future.

Clemson’s national champion passer Deshaun Watson may be worth a look. A bona fide playmaker in college, Watson’s explosive speed and arm could make him a franchise player.

North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky — widely considered this year’s best QB — could still be available. Still, Gang Green may be better off giving Petty and Hackenberg a chance.

Offensive line

The Jets were dealt a hard blow last season with former center Nick Mangold missing the second half of the year with an ankle injury. The rest of the line didn’t fare too well either.

With needs all along the line, the Jets will have a few options to consider. Western Kentucky guard Forrest Lamp proved himself against Alabama last season and could be a difference maker. Others, like Temple guard Haason Reddick, will also be available. However, it’s unlikely the Jets select a lineman so early.