New York Liberty on upswing entering rematch vs. Sparks

Here are some positive trends the Liberty can build upon.

Shavonte Zellous has averaged 12.5 points over the last two games as a reserve. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Frank Micelotta

The New York Liberty (4-3) snapped their three-game losing streak with authority, defeating the Indiana Fever and Seattle Storm over the weekend. They next face the Los Angeles Sparks (7-0) for the second time this season at 10 p.m. Tuesday at Staples Center.

Scoring frenzy

The whole offense has come alive over the past two games — not just Eastern Conference Player of the Week Tina Charles. The Liberty had four players in double figures for the first time this season during Sunday’s 86-78 victory over the Storm.

Shavonte Zellous has made her presence known off the bench, averaging 12.5 points her last two games.

Scoring could be scarce on Tuesday night, however. Los Angeles has the No. 1 scoring defense, allowing 68.4 ppg.

3s company

In their last matchup against the Sparks, the Liberty shot only 26.7% (4-15) from 3-point land. Over their last two games, they have converted more than half of their shots (13-25) from beyond the arc, moving up to second in the league. Sugar Rodgers drained 7 of 13 3s during the two-game win streak.

The Sparks are the top shooting team from downtown. To keep pace, the Liberty will have to continue their perimeter prowess.

Securing victory

Blown leads were a trend earlier this season. With 1:20 remaining against the Sparks on May 21, the Liberty held an eight-point lead before collapsing in an overtime loss.

The Liberty kicked the bad habit over the weekend. Friday against the Fever, both teams traded leads until 2:36 to go in the first half, but the Liberty pulled away after that in a 91-59 blowout victory. On Sunday, the Storm cut the Liberty’s lead to three with 3:45 to play, but they held firm this time for an eight-point victory.