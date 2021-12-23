Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

New York online sports betting may have a cleared launch date for the second or third week in January, according to a New York senator.

Sen. Joseph P. Addabbo Jr., a longtime proponent of sports betting in the state, said the nine approved New York online sportsbook apps will likely launch in the second or third week of January.

“I’m still optimistic, and it’s very credible that we can start before the NFL playoff season. In my opinion I think we can start in the second or third week of January, which is great because it will allow us to work out all the glitches and kinks before the Super Bowl rush,” Addabbo Jr. said.

Mid-to-late January start date

The New York Gaming Commission will publicly announce the start date when the sportsbook servers are fully installed and ready to process bets. The majority of operators will likely be able to launch on the start date, but Addabbo Jr. said several may not be ready to hit that date.

One start date for all sportsbook operators is advantageous for New York and for New York bettors, Addabbo Jr. said.

New York sports bettors have anxiously been awaiting word of the state’s sports betting launch since nine operators and eight platform providers were awarded online sports betting licenses in November. Sportsbook operators will be the forward facing service, or “skin,” that New York bettors will use, while platform providers will be the backend technology the sports betting program uses to run.

The New York Gaming Commission set the sports betting tax rate at 51%.

NY Online Sports Betting Will Provide Needed Revenues

FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, Bally Bet, Caesars, Wynn Interactive, PointsBet, Rush Street Interactive and Resorts World were approved by the New York Gaming Commission as the state’s online sports betting operators.

With COVID-19 affecting New York revenues, Addabbo Jr. said a discussion to expedite the three downstate New York casino licenses is necessary for the upcoming budget. Attention should be shifted to include horse racing on sports betting apps and a discussion on iGaming being a part of New York’s future, he said.

Addabbo Jr. said he expected to have an earnest, robust discussion about these potential ideas in the upcoming state budgetary meetings. He praised Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) for her professionalism and transparency so far during her gubernatorial term.