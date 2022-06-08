Ryan Strome and Filip Chytil will be game-time decisions for the New York Rangers on Thursday when the series shifts back to Madison Square Garde for Game 5.

Head coach Gerard Gallant made the announcement Wednesday morning when he address reporters in Tampa Bay before the team traveled back to New York. Strome didn’t play in the Rangers’ 4-1 loss in Game 4 and Chytil left the game early.

The promising young Rangers forward left in the second period after taking a hit from Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman that immediately sent him to the locker room. New York is classifying the ailment as an upper-body injury.

Strome had been a late scratch on Tuesday after taking warmups with the team at Amalie Arena. He had been hurt during Sunday’s Game 3 loss with a lower-body injury.

The possibility of playing without one or both players for Game 5 could be a tough pill to swallow for New York. Both have impacted games when they’re on the ice and helped get New York to the conference final for the first time since 2015.

Chytil has six points (five goals, one assist) in his last six playoff games for the Blue Shirts and his seven playoff goals this year is third on the team.

Strome’s absence meant the Rangers were down a centerman and could be again if he doesn’t go on Thursday. Kevin Rooney was back in the lineup with Strome out and presumably, this would be the case once again for Game 5.

“You don’t make excuses, because that’s playoff hockey,” Gallant said after the loss on Tuesday. “But you definitely missed Strome tonight, obviously. … It doesn’t help when you’re missing a centerman, but it’s part of the game.”

Game 5 will take place back at the friendly confines of Madison Square Garden, where the Rangers have won all but one playoff game this year. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m.