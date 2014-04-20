New York Road Runners help raise money to aid Boston bombings victims

The group raised more than $150,000 for the One Fund Boston nonprofit.

The New York Road Runners have helped raised millions of dollars for charities around the world through its races here in the city, and for the last few weeks encouraged their fans and runners to lend a hand to the Boston victims.

The group raised more than $150,000 for the One Fund Boston nonprofit, which provides financial support to the victims of the attack. Michael Rodgers, the Vice President Development & Philanthropy for the Road Runners, said even though it’s been a year since the bombings, the approximately 260 people injured are still suffering.

“There is always going to be an ongoing need because there will be issues affecting those victims that we won’t know about until later,” he said.

In addition to the Boston fund, the Road Runners will host a special live viewing party of the race at Lincoln Center Monday.