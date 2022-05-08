New York Yankees settle for doubleheader split with Rangers after bullpen lets lead slip away

There were no late-game heroics the second this time around for the New York Yankees in the second game of a Mother’s Day doubleheader with the Texas Rangers. A three-run seventh inning did the Bronx Bombers in during a 4-2 loss under the lights at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery held the Rangers at bay as long as he could before the bullpen, which had been stellar in recent games for New York, coughed up what had been a 2-1 lead. Texas sent Montgomery to the dugout after Jonah Heim hit a lead-off double to left field, which sent New York manager Aaron Boone to the mound to make a put Michael King in the game.

Kole Calhoun, who hit a home run in the first game of the day, walked and Andy Ibanez made it to first on a ground ball that Gleyber Torres opted to throw to second to get out Calhoun, but moved Heim into scoring position. King threw a wild pitch that allowed Heim to score the tying run and then Brad Miller sent a home run to center field to put the Rangers up 4-2.

“Just two bad pitches, a spiked change up and then a bad sequence go into a fastball there,” King said. “Same fastball after I threw a change up 40 feet, so I should have had more confidence in the change up throwing it again. Or done something else, but yea, just two bad pitches.”

Montgomery finished the night throwing 71 pitches in six innings of work striking out five and giving up two runs before Boone called it a night for him. King, who was credited for the loss threw one and a third inning and surrendered two runs, while Wandy Peralta pitched one and two-thirds inning and gave up one hit.

King had his 13.2 scoreless innings streak snapped by giving up the two run shot in the seventh.

“It’s gonna happen. Look forward to him getting back out there again,” Boone said about King’s relief effort in the second game. “Miller caught him. Simple as that, so move on from this one and he’ll be ready to go his next chance.”

The New York Yankees gave the Texas Rangers a scare in the bottom half of the seventh inning as they tried to respond to Texas’ big push. After Isiah Kiner-Falefa walked and Jose Trevino singled later in the inning, Matt Moore walked Aaron Hicks to load the bases with Aaron Judge at the plate.

After turning the ball over to reliever Dennis Santana, the Rangers got Judge to fly out to end the threat.

“Just ebs and flow. Sometimes you come through,” Anthony Rizzo said about the Yankees lack of offense. “The more we put ourselves in that position to come through, the better off we’ll be, but I think tough conditions today. But there’s no excuses, we gotta put our best foot forward and I thought we did. Tomorrow we’ll come in and try to wi the series.”

Giancarlo Stanton got the Yankees onto the board with a two-run blast to left field in the bottom of the sixth. Aaron Hicks walked to open the inning and then stole second base as Aaron Judge struck out.

Rizzo managed to move Hicks to third on a grounder hit to first base before Stanton sent a 2-2 pitch into the Rangers’ bullpen to give New York the 2-0 lead.

We are going to guess this is a home run in 30/30 Major League ballparks. pic.twitter.com/065f7tEAI3 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 8, 2022

The Rangers cut the Yankees’ lead to one in the top of the fifth after Eli White sent a solo shot into the right field bleachers on a 1-0 pitch.