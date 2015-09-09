NFL 2015: NFC East preview

Dallas Cowboys (10-6)How much of DeMarco Murray’s success was a byproduct of some incredible blocking? This season will help to …

Dallas Cowboys (10-6)

How much of DeMarco Murray’s success was a byproduct of some incredible blocking? This season will help to answer the question after the running back bolted for Philly. His loss won’t kill them, but the Boys will be even more focused on the Tony Romo to Dez Bryant passing combination to win games.

Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

The Eagles reconfigured heavily in the offseason, trading LeSean McCoy for linebacker Kiko Alonso and swapping injured starting quarterbacks with the Rams. It’s never a smart bet to assume Sam Bradford will be under center all season, but if he stays healthy for a change the Eagles should be good enough to compete in the weaker conference.

Giants (5-11)

Injuries have ravaged Big Blue’s secondary before Week 1 — and who knows what to expect from Jason Pierre-Paul after he lost a finger in an offseason fireworks accident. It’s not all doom and gloom for the G-Men, though. Eli Manning has Odell Beckham Jr. to target all year this season. The pressure is on the O-line to give Manning enough time to find him.

Washington Redskins (3-13)

A few teams have lesser talent at quarterback, but no team’s situation is as dysfunctional as the Skins’. Robert Griffin III, not long ago thought to be the franchise’s savior, is now entrenched as the backup quarterback behind Kirk Cousins. Cousins was a fourth-round pick the year RGIII went No. 2 overall, by the way. Another lost season in D.C.