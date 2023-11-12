NFL Betting Promos: All of the Best Sportsbook Offers for Sunday Week 10 Games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

NFL Betting Promos: Top 5 Sportsbook Bonuses

Betting Promos New User Offers Promo Codes DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus Bets No Code Required FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Win or Lose No Code Required Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code $1,000 First Bet AMNY81000 Bet365 Bonus Code Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net AMNYXLM BetMGM Bonus Code $1,500 First-Bet Offer AMNY1500

We have gathered all of the best NFL betting promos and sportsbook offers for Sunday NFL Week 10 games, giving new customers easy access to sportsbook bonuses. If we’re being honest, much of the focus will be on the Sunday afternoon slate, as the NFL continues to play a cruel joke on us with these primetime matchups. No offense to the Jets (who might actually be in the playoff picture come December), but we need a break.

Anyway, let’s get to the best offers.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5

GET $150

+ A PROFIT BOOST EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

NFL Betting Promos for Week 10 at the Top Sportsbook Apps

The first thing to know here is that there are two different types of bonuses from which to choose. Either bet a little bit at DraftKings and FanDuel and get big multipliers on the return, or make a first bet with comfort knowing it will be paid back in bonus bets. As an example:

At the likes of DraftKings and FanDuel, a new user can bet $5 and win $200 (DraftKings) or $150 (FanDuel). Same goes for bet365 players in the six states where the app is live. Over at Caesars and BetMGM players can wager $1,000 (Caesars) or $1,500 (BetMGM) and if, say, a bet on the Jaguars to cover against the 49ers backfires, don’t worry — you’ll get back bonus bets to set up a second chance.

It only takes a few minutes to sign up with the following offers. After using our links to register, you will need to download the app and make your first deposit.

FanDuel: Bet $5, Win $150 on Any NFL Week 10 game.

Click here to use the best football offer on FanDuel Sportsbook. Win your first $5 wager on any game to gain $150 in bonus bets. New customers who use this offer will also receive a daily profit boost. In addition to countless betting options, try competing for prizes in the free-to-play pools.

DraftKings: Activate $200 Bonus

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5,

GET $200!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

Sign up here to activate the NFL bonus on DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet $5 on any matchup for a guaranteed $200 bonus and a daily no-sweat same-game parlay. There are more betting promos on the DraftKings app, including a Stepped Up SGP.

BetMGM: Wager Up to $1,500

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

One of our favorite offers with this most upside among this weeks NFL betting promos, click here to register on BetMGM and start with a bet up to $1,500. Use this welcome offer to bet on your favorite game or prop bet. If you lose this wager, BetMGM will send you a refund in bonus bets. Take a chance by placing a larger wager than normal, knowing you will have a second chance after a loss. More sports betting promotions and discounts can be earned through MGM Rewards.

Bet365: Get $150 in Bonus Bets

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: KY, CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

Register here to unlock the welcome offer on bet365 Sportsbook. Place a $5 wager on a fight to gain $150 in bonus bets. There is also an option to use a $1K first-bet safety net, but we recommend using BetMGM or Caesars for the first-bet offers. You can find other odds boosts for Week 10 on the bet365 app.

Caesars: Wager Up to $1,500

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Click here to use the Caesars promo code AMNY8100. Start with a wager up to $1,000 on the fight of your choice. If it loses, you will be sent a bonus bet refund. Much like bet365, the Caesars app has a list of odds boosts for certain markets.

Be aware of the terms and conditions for all of these UFC 295 betting promos. There will be minimum odds, bets, and deposits. Try live betting during the fights on any sportsbook app.

NFL Week 10 Picks

HOME AWAY TIME NETWORK ATS PICK SITE Patriots Colts 9:30 AM NFL Network Patriots Deutsche Bank Park Jaguars 49ers 1:00 PM FOX Jaguars EverBank Stadium Steelers Packers 1:00 PM CBS Packers Acrisure Stadium Buccaneers Titans 1:00 PM CBS Titans Raymond James Stadium Bengals Texans 1:00 PM CBS Texans Paycor Stadium Vikings Saints 1:00 PM FOX Vikings U.S. Bank Stadium Ravens Browns 1:00 PM FOX Browns M&T Bank Stadium Chargers Lions 4:05 PM CBS Chargers SoFi Stadium Cardinals Falcons 4:05 PM CBS Falcons State Farm Stadium Cowboys Giants 4:25 PM FOX Cowboys AT&T Stadium Seahawks Commanders 4:25 PM FOX Seahawks Lumen Field Raiders Jets 8:20 PM NBC Jets Allegiant Stadium