NFL betting promos: best offers for preseason finales, Week 1 action

Sure, it’s only the preseason, but football fans can start winning big with these NFL betting promos. This Saturday features 10 games throughout the day. It almost feels like a real NFL Sunday, but this is just a taste of what’s to come.

New players can sign up and start reaping the rewards with these NFL betting promos. Bettors can win big on the NFL preseason with unique promos and special offers.

BET $5, GET $200!

NFL Betting Promos: How to Start Winning on the Preseason

It’s the last week of the NFL preseason, which means we are close to the real thing. In fact, we are going to see more starters take the field this week than we have all preseason. For one, Aaron Rodgers will don a Jets jersey in a real game for the first time. We know that betting on the preseason can be difficult, but these NFL betting promos can provide bettors with easy winners. Sign up and start betting on the games with these offers.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5 on NFL Preseason to Win $200 Instantly

Betting on the NFL preseason can be unpredictable, but it doesn’t have to be. New users who sign up and activate this DraftKings Sportsbook promo will have access to a 40-1 instant bonus. Create an account and place a $5+ bet on any NFL game this weekend. This will trigger an instant payout of $200 in bonus bets. The outcome of the original wager will have no impact on whether or not these bonus bets convert.

Click here to register with DraftKings Sportsbook and bet $5 to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

The FanDuel Sportsbook App is Home to $200 Bonus, $100 NFL Sunday Ticket Discount

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK

GET $200

First things first, this offer is only available in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Bettors can sign up from a computer, but must download the app to cash in on this promo. After creating an account and getting the app, place a $5+ wager on any NFL preseason game. This will unlock $200 in bonus bets to use on the sportsbook. However, bettors can also redeem a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket. Players will receive an email with directions on how to sign up with YouTube or YouTube TV.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and bet $5 to win $200 in bonuses and a $100 NFL Sunday Ticket discount. Use this link to sign up.

Caesars Sportsbook Triggers $250 NFL Preseason Bonus

Caesars Sportsbook

GET $250

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the top options for football fans this year. Bettors can kick off the season early by winning $250 in bonuses on the preseason. Sign up, make a cash deposit, and place a $50+ bet on any NFL preseason game. Bettors will win $250 in bonuses win or lose. Of course, anyone who wins on that $50+ bet will be eligible for straight cash winnings as well.

Click here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYGET for a chance to win $250 in bonuses.

BetMGM Sportsbook: How to Redeem This $1K First Bet

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK

BetMGM Sportsbook is home to one of the NFL betting promos with the highest potential. Bettors can place a starting bet of up to $1,000 on any NFL preseason game this weekend. Anyone who wins will receive cash winnings. This cash will be eligible for immediate withdrawal. On the other hand, bettors can continue to use these cash winnings to bet on the NFL, college football, and more. Anyone who loses on that first bet will get a full refund in bonus bets for up to $1,000.

Use this link to register with BetMGM Sportsbook and start off with a $1,000 first bet on NFL preseason.

Bet365 Sportsbook Offers $200 in Bonus Bets on NFL Preseason

BET365 SPORTSBOOK

Instead of locking in a bet on the NFL preseason and hoping for the best, start off with a guaranteed winner. Bet365 Sportsbook will deliver 200-1 guaranteed odds for new players who sign up with this promo. Create an account and bet $1 on any NFL preseason game to win $200 in bonus bets. This offer is currently available to new bettors in New Jersey, Ohio, Colorado, Virginia, and Iowa.

Bet365 Sportsbook bettors can bet $1 to win $200 in bonuses by clicking here.

PointsBet Sportsbook: How to Claim $1,000 in Second Chance Bets

PointsBet Sportsbook

PointsBet Sportsbook is rolling out one of the most unique promos for the NFL preseason. Bettors will have access to 10 second chance bets worth up to $1,000 total. Each second chance bet will back players up with $100 in bonuses. This means new bettors will have access to 10 bets with a safety net in place. Given the uncertainty of NFL preseason games, this is a great way to start off.

Claim 10 second chance bets worth up to $100 each. Click this link to sign up with PointsBet Sportsbook.

