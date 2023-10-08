NFL betting promos: Best Week 5 bonuses from DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, BetMGM, bet365

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The best NFL betting promos for Week 5 are here. Football fans can bet on Cowboys-49ers, Chiefs-Vikings, Eagles-Rams, and tons of other great matchups. Let’s take a closer look at the details of these NFL Week 5 offers.

New players can sign up and take advantage of these NFL betting promos for the best bonuses, first bets, deposit matches, and other unique offers. Bettors can sign up with DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, BetMGM, and bet365 for the top offers.

NFL Betting Promos: Win Big With DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, BetMGM, bet365

We are looking at another full day of NFL football and we couldn’t be more excited. Although there are tons of options for bettors, the Cowboys-49ers Sunday Night Football matchup will take center stage. This is a rematch from the 2022 playoffs and both teams look like they are heading back to the postseason in 2023. Here are the odds on Cowboys-49ers at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game Spread Moneyline Total Points Dallas Cowboys +3.5 (-108) +160 Over 45 (-112) San Francisco 49ers -3.5 (-112) -192 Under 45 (-108)

With all that said, these NFL betting promos are applicable to any Week 5 game. Bettors who sign up and activate these offers will have the chance to start off with thousands in bonuses.

DraftKings Sportsbook Unlocks $1,250 in NFL Bonuses

DraftKings Sportsbook is dishing out three ways to win bonuses this weekend. New players who sign up will have access to the following:

$50 welcome bonus

20% deposit match up to $1,000

$200 bonus after $5 NFL wager

Bettors can sign up and start reaping the rewards with this offer. Remember, players can lock up $1,250 in total bonuses with a heavy deposit. These bonus bets will be applicable to a wide range of markets in the DraftKings Sportsbook app. With that said, we expect to see a lot of interest in the NFL today.

Click this link and sign up with this DraftKings Sportsbook offer to qualify for up to $1,250 in bonuses.

FanDuel Sportsbook App: How to Sign Up, Win $200

New users who sign up and start betting with the FanDuel Sportsbook app can win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed. Simply signing up and locking in a $5 wager will be enough to win here. Next, bettors will have $200 in bonuses to use on the NFL, college football, MLB Postseason, or any other available market in the app. There are other promos available in the promotions tab in the app as well.

Click here to create a new account on FanDuel Sportsbook. Bet $5 in the app to win $200 in bonuses.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Score $1K NFL Bet or $250 Kentucky Bonus

Caesars Sportsbook has a $1,000 first bet available for new players. Make a cash wager on the NFL today. That first bet will be backed up by this offer. Players will have up to $1,000 in backing with this new promo. As for new users in Kentucky, bettors can sign up and bet $50 on the NFL. This will unlock $250 in bet credits. New players will get a $50 bet credit on Monday and that will continue for five weeks.

Use this link and apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 to qualify for a $1,000 first bet. New users in Kentucky can click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY2GET for a $250 bonus.

BetMGM Sportsbook: Start With $1,500 NFL Week 5 Bet

This new promo from BetMGM Sportsbook is the most significant offer on the market for NFL Week 5. Bettors can start with a first bet of up to $1,500 on any game today. Anyone who loses on that initial wager will get a full refund in bonus bets. Think of this as a second chance to win on the NFL. A new user who loses on an early game will have a chance to win on the late games or either of the primetime games.

New players on BetMGM Sportsbook will get a $1,500 first bet for NFL Week 5. Click this link to sign up.

Bet365 Sportsbook: Choose Between 2 Great Offers

Bet365 Sportsbook is giving new players in select states (NJ, OH, CO, IA and VA) a choice for NFL Week 5. Bet $5 on any game and win $150 in bonuses regardless of the outcome of the original wager. That’s a no-brainer, but bettors can opt for a $1,000 safety net bet instead. Wager cash to win real money. Any losses on that first bet will trigger the “safety net” and a refund in bonuses. New bettors in Kentucky can keep things simple with a “bet $1, win $365” offer.

Click here to sign up with bet365 Sportsbook and score a $1,000 safety net bet or $150 bonus. Bettors in Kentucky can use this link to win $365 in bonuses.

