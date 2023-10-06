NFL betting promos: DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, more offers for Week 5

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The fifth week of the regular season provides football fans with several interesting matchups, and the best NFL betting promos for Week 5 will uncork a slew of valuable bonuses totaling $1000s in total value. With a mix of no-brainers, first-bet offers, and other incentives in-play, this weekend is a perfect time to get signed up.

NFL betting promos: DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365 lead way

There are over a handful of bonuses players will want to check out this week. The likes of DraftKings, FanDuel, and bet365 have some of the best current NFL betting promos, while BetMGM, PointsBet and Caesars also offer up intriguing options. Below, we’ve broken down some of the best offers worth consideration before Week 5 continues Sunday.

DraftKings gives players the ability to deposit and wager $5 on any game for $200 in bonus bets. This bonus comes with a guaranteed 40 to 1 deposit return on investment, and the bonus bets allow users to test all app features and betting markets in a low-risk fashion.

If the offer above sounds like something you’re interested in but you have already signed up with DraftKings, then it’s worth noting that FanDuel has a similar offer. The only difference here is that a $10 minimum deposit is required ahead of the $5 first wager.

bet365 Sportsbook is available in a number of states, including New Jersey (along with Ohio, Kentucky, Virginia, Iowa and Colorado) and turns any $5 first wager into $150 in bonus bets. Alternatively, players can select a separate welcome offer that provides a $1,000 “first bet safety net.” In other words, players will get back bonus bets should their first wager lose.

Other NFL Welcome Offers to Consider for Week 5

Other NFL betting promos worth consideration include those from BetMGM, PointsBet and Caesars. We’ve grouped these promotions together because they are each similar in nature. The primary mechanic is that players sign up, make a first deposit, and then wager anywhere between $10 and $1,000. Winning bets trigger a cash payout. Losing bets trigger a payout in bonus bets. This refund can then be subsequently used on future bets.

As a practical example, let’s say someone thinks the Giants can bounce back and pull an upset against the Dolphins this week. They place a $200 bet on the Giants to win or cover, but the Dolphins go on to win and cover. On most bets, the player walks away down $200. With these specials, the sportsbook issues a refund in bonus bets ($200) which can then be deployed on future games. Think of it as a softer landing on a first loss.

BetMGM currently has the highest ceiling on the return with that sportsbook issuing up to $1,500 back in bonus bets on losses.

Caesars recently changed over its welcome bonus to a $1,000 bet on the sportsbook.

PointsBet totals $1,000 with its bonus bet refunds, but the twist here is that total is spread out across 10 separate $100 “second-chance” bets.