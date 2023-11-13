NFL betting promos: Every bonus you need for Broncos-Bills Monday Night Football

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The five best NFL betting promos will give those looking to sign up with a new sportsbook ahead of the Broncos vs. Bills Monday Night Football matchup a number of outstanding bonuses.

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5,

GET $200!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

Between guaranteed bonuses, moneyline odds boosts, safety net bets, and other unique offers, there should be something for every sports fan. There is no shortage of options when it comes to this final game of the Week 10 calendar. Let’s take a deeper dive into these five offers from the best sportsbooks in the country.

NFL Betting Promos: How to Claim the Best Offers

NFL Betting Promos New User Offers Promo Codes DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus Bets No Code Required FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus If Your Team Wins No Code Required Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code $1,000 First Bet AMNY81000 Bet365 Bonus Code Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net, $365 Guaranteed Bonus (KY Only) AMNYXLM BetMGM Bonus Code $1,500 First-Bet Offer AMNY1500

Football fans are in luck this week. New players who want to sign up and start winning on the games can do so with these five sportsbook offers. While Broncos vs. Bills is obviously much better than the three previous Week 10 standalone games, it still isn’t exactly a top-tier matchup. That said, this week is loaded with can’t-miss games, including Bengals-Ravens and Eagles-Chiefs. With a ton of high stakes action ahead, including an important game for the Bills tonight, Monday presents a good time to get in the mix and build those balances,

There is no telling what to expect in the NFL this weekend. That’s where these new promos can come in handy. Let’s take a run through all of the options for new players.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5 to win $200 in bonuses

Click here to begin the registration process. This is the first step in securing $200 in bonus bets. Anyone who activates this offer and bets $5 or more on Monday Night Football will win $200 in bonuses instantly. That’s not a typo. Bettors will receive eight $25 bonus bets before the teams even take the field. Additionally, football fans will have access to daily no sweat same game parlays every day of the NFL season.

By the way, tonight marks the final chance to claim this offer, so it’s good to hurry.

FanDuel Sportsbook App Unlocks 30-1 Moneyline Boost

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5

GET $150

+ A PROFIT BOOST EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

Click this link and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to unlock a 30-1 moneyline odds boost for Bills-Broncos. In terms of guarantees, this one falls short, but it’s still one of the best NFL betting promos currently available. After signing up, place a $5 bet on any NFL team’s moneyline. Bettors who pick a winner will receive $150 in bonuses. Of course, picking a winner is easier said than done, but the Bills do provide some great value tonight.

Bet365 Sportsbook: How to Claim $150 Bonus or $1,000 First Bet

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: KY, CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

Register with bet365 Sportsbook promo code AMNYXLM by clicking here. From there, choose between two great offers for MNF. New users who want to play it safe can start out with a $5 wager on any game. Once the selected game ends, bettors will win $150 in bonuses no questions asked. As for the $1,000 safety net bet, this is an opportunity for bettors to go all in on a game. If that bet loses, players will receive a refund in bonuses.

BetMGM Sportsbook: Redeem $1,500 NFL Bonus

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

Click here to begin the registration process on BetMGM Sportsbook. Use promo code AMNY1500 to activate this $1,500 first bet. This is the largest offer on the NFL market by far and it’s one way for bettors to back themselves up. Get in on the action with this offer and use it on any NFL game this week. Second chances are rare in sports betting, but that’s what bettors can get here.

Caesars Sportsbook Delivers $1,000 NFL Bet

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Sign up here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 to lock in a $1,000 first bet for the games. This is another chance for football fans to back themselves up with bonus bets. Not to mention, there are tons of odds boosts and other unique opportunities out there for football fans on the games.