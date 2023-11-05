NFL betting promos: Every offer you need for the Week 9 schedule

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Football fans can dive right into the Week 9 action with the latest NFL betting promos. These offers will set players up with the top bonuses for all the games today.

New users who activate these NFL betting promos will have access to the top five sportsbook bonuses. Start off with guaranteed bonuses, odds boosts, massive first bets, and other unique offers.

NFL Betting Promos: Top 5 Sportsbook Bonuses

Betting Promos New User Offers Promo Codes DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus Bets No Code Required FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Win or Lose No Code Required Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code $1,000 First Bet AMNY81000 Bet365 Bonus Code Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net AMNYXLM BetMGM Bonus Code $1,500 First-Bet Offer AMNY1500

NFL Week 9: Best Sunday Matchups

There are tons of great games to choose from on Sunday. It starts with an early morning AFC matchup. The Dolphins and Chiefs are over in Germany and set to kick off the day. However, that’s just one of many great matchups today. Seahawks vs. Ravens is the best game in the early slate of games and that leads directly into Cowboys vs. Eagles at 4:25 p.m. ET. And the night will end with the Bills and Bengals meeting on Sunday Night Football. There are tons of opportunities for bettors to cash in with these NFL betting promos on Week 9.

DraftKings Sportsbook’s $200 Instant NFL Bonus

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5,

GET $200!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

This DraftKings Sportsbook offer will set new bettors up with an easy $200 bonus. Create an account and make a $5 bet on any NFL Week 9 game. This will trigger an instant payout of $200 in bonus bets. There is no need to wait for the game to start, let alone finish before collecting these bonus bets. This is just the beginning for bettors. New players will receive no sweat same game parlays throughout the NFL season as well.

New players on DraftKings Sportsbook can bet $5 on any NFL team to win $200 in bonuses instantly. Click here to sign up.

FanDuel Sportsbook App: How to Score 30-1 NFL Boost

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5

GET $150

+ A PROFIT BOOST EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

The FanDuel Sportsbook app is a great way to boost the odds on the NFL today. New bettors can start off with a 30-1 moneyline odds boost on any NFL team today. All it takes is a $5 wager on any NFL team’s moneyline in the FanDuel app. If the selected team wins, you win $150 in bonuses. New bettors can activate other exclusive in-app perks like three months of NBA League Pass for free and various profit boosts throughout the NFL season.

Click this link and get the FanDuel Sportsbook app. From there, bet $5 on any NFL team’s moneyline to win $150 in bonuses.

Bet365 Sportsbook: Choose Between $150 Bonus or $1K Safety Net Bet

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: KY, CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

Bet365 Sportsbook is rolling out a unique offer for football fans this weekend. Instead of locking bettors into one option for the games, new players can choose between two great promos. Start off with a $5 wager on any game to win $150 in bonuses guaranteed. As soon as that game finishes, players will receive the bonus cash. On the other hand, new users can start with a $1,000 safety net bet instead.

New players on bet365 Sportsbook can choose between a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet for NFL Week 9. Click here to get started.

Score $1,500 First Bet With BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

BetMGM Sportsbook is home to the most significant promo available for NFL Week 9. Use bonus code AMNY1500 to claim a $1,500 first bet for the games today. Place a cash wager on any game. If that initial wager loses, players will be eligible for up to $1,500 back in bonuses. Think of this as a second chance to win. Needless to say, second chances don’t come around very often in sports betting.

Use this link to activate BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500 and start off with a $1,500 NFL bet.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY81000: How to Claim $1K NFL Bet

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook is rolling out a $1,000 first bet for new players ahead of the games today. Again, bettors who lose on an initial wager will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonuses. This is a massive opportunity for football fans to go all in on the games today. In addition to this $1,000 first bet, new players can check out the daily odds boosts in the app. There are dozens of boosts available on the NFL action today.

New players can click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 to lock in a $1,000 first bet on the NFL today.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.