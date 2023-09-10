NFL Betting Promos: Every Single Sportsbook Bonus You Need for Sunday NFL Week 1

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Gear up for the Week 1 action with the latest NFL betting promos. New players who take advantage of these offers can hit the ground running on the 2023 NFL season. Let’s take a closer look at these new offers.

New players who redeem these NFL betting promos will have access to the best offers on the market. Start with bonus bets, guaranteed bonuses, and other unique offers for NFL Week 1.

NFL Betting Promos: How to Sign Up Today

There is no shortage of options for bettors this weekend. It’s the first Sunday of NFL football and that means there is wall-to-wall action for bettors. Sign up and start placing wagers on any of the games today. There are a number of divisional rivalries on tap for Week 1, including Giants-Cowboys, Jets-Bills, Bengals-Browns, and more. New players who sign up and redeem these NFL betting promos will have access to the best offers on the market.

PointsBet Sportsbook Rolls Out Free NFL Jersey

PointsBet Sportsbook States: CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV CLAIM OFFER SIGN-UP BONUS $150 FANATICS DISCOUNT

BET $50, GET BET NOW

PointsBet Sportsbook is the place to go for the most unique NFL promo on the market. New players who grab this offer can bet $50 on any NFL game to win $150 in Fanatics promotional credit. That’s enough promo credit to grab an official NFL jersey. Don’t sleep on the chance to gear up for the rest of the season. This new promo will also give bettors a chance to win straight cash on the original wager as well.

See below for terms and details.

Click this link get started with PointsBet Sportsbook. Bet $50 on any NFL team to win a free jersey on Fanatics.

DraftKings Sportsbook Delivers $200 Instant Bonus

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

DraftKings Sportsbook is stepping into the action with a guaranteed winner for new players. Sign up and place a $5 wager on any NFL game today. Bettors who lock in that $5 bet will win $200 in bonuses instantly. There is no need to wait around for that original wager to settle. New users will win eight $25 bonus bets no matter the outcome of the original wager. This new promo sets bettors up with eight $25 bonus bets.

Click here to begin the registration process on DraftKings Sportsbook and bet $5 to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Download the App for 2 Bonuses

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5 &

GET $200

IN BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

The FanDuel Sportsbook app is the only way to lock in multiple NFL bonuses for Week 1. New players who sign up and make a $5 bet in the app will qualify for two offers. First, bettors will receive $200 in sportsbook bonuses. Use this bonus credit on NFL Week 1 games or any other market this weekend. Additionally, players will receive a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket. Sign up through YouTube or YouTube TV to activate this offer.

Click this link to activate this FanDuel Sportsbook offer and bet $5 to win $200 in bonuses and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube TV.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY2GET Unlocks $250 Bonus

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY2GET SIGNUP BONUS BET $50 &

GET $250

IN BONUS BETS! BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook is rolling out the red carpet for new players this weekend. NFL Week 1 is always one of the most popular weekends to place a bet. This new promo sets players up for early success. Start off with a $50+ bet on any NFL Week 1 matchup to win $250 in bet credits. Additionally, bettors can take advantage of all the daily odds boosts available in the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app.

Click here and apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY2GET for $250 in bet credits.

BetMGM Sportsbook: How to Claim $1,500 Bonus

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

Go all in on NFL Week 1 by activating this BetMGM Sportsbook promo. New players who take advantage of this offer will have the chance to place a first bet of up to $1,500. Any amount up to $1,500 will be completely covered by this offer. In other words, bettors who lose on that initial wager will be eligible for a dollar-for-dollar match in bonus bets. This is one of the best offers on the market.

New players on BetMGM Sportsbook can claim a $1,500 first bet for NFL Week 1. Click this link to sign up now.

Bet365 Sportsbook: Flip $1 NFL Bet Into $365

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $1, GET $365!

ANY GAME GET BONUS!

Bet365 Sportsbook will deliver a $365 bonus to your doorstep. Sign up, make a cash deposit of $10 or more, and place a $1 wager on the NFL. No matter what happens in your game, you will win $365 in bonuses. Win or lose, these bonus bets will convert. This is a limited time offer that is only available to new players on bet365 Sportsbook in a few select states: Ohio, New Jersey, Colorado, Virginia, and Iowa.

Use this link to sign up with bet365 Sportsbook and bet $1 to win $365 in bonus bets.

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

New customers only. Must be 21+ and present in CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/MD/MI/NJ/PA/NY/PA/VA/WV. Offer not available all states. Your first bet must bet $50+ cash with odds of -500 or longer to qualify. Promotional credit redeemable only via fanatics.com. Add’l T&Cs apply. See the PointsBet promos page. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/MD/NJ/PA/WV) OR VIST MDGAMBLINGHELPLINE.ORG (MD). Call 1-800-BETS OFF (IA); CALL 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Call 1-800-522 -4700 (KS); CALL 1-800-270-7117 (MI); CALL 1-877-8-HOPENY/TEXT HOPENY (467369) (NY); CALL 1-888-532-3500 (VA).