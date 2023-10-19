NFL betting promos for Jaguars-Saints TNF: $4,000+ in sportsbook bonuses

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The Saints and Jaguars are gearing up for Thursday Night Football tonight and bettors can get in on the action with these NFL betting promos. NFL Week 7 kicks off with two teams with playoff aspirations.

New players who take advantage of these NFL betting promos will have the chance to start locking up the best bonuses for the game. Sign up with DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Caesars, and BetMGM for the best offers.

NFL Betting Promos: How to Bet on Saints vs. Jaguars

The best way to bet on Saints vs. Jaguars can be found below. These sportsbooks have a ton of different ways for bettors to cash in on Thursday Night Football tonight. Let’s take a look at the current odds on this game at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Game Spread Moneyline Total Points Jacksonville Jaguars +2 (-110) +105 Over 40 (-110) New Orleans Saints -2 (-110) -125 Under 40 (-110)

The best NFL betting promos will start players off with the top bonuses for Thursday Night Football. With that said, this is just a starting point with plenty of great matchups coming up throughout the weekend. Here’s a deeper dive into the five best offers available for new players this weekend.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5 on Saints-Jaguars, Win $200

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5,

GET $200!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

DraftKings Sportsbook provides bettors with a no-brainer bonus for this matchup. Simply sign up and bet $5 on the Saints or Jaguars to win $200 in bonus bets instantly. That’s not a mistake. Bettors will win these bonus bets as soon as the original wager is locked in. It’s also worth noting that new players will get a daily no sweat same game parlay. Anyone who loses on that same game parlay will be eligible for a refund in bonus bets.

Click here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and bet $5 on Thursday Night Football to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Get the App, Win $200

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER BET $5

GET $200

+ 3 MONTHS OF NBA LEAGUE PASS BET NOW

The FanDuel Sportsbook app is an easy place to win on the NFL this weekend. First things first, it’s important to note that this offer is only available to new users in the app. After creating an account, downloading the app, and making a cash deposit of $10 or more, bet $5 on the Jaguars or Saints. No matter what happens in this game, bettors will win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed. This is the perfect way to set yourself up with bonus bets for the rest of the NFL action this weekend.

Click this link and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app. From there, bet $5 on the Saints or Jaguars to win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.

Bet365 Sportsbook Offers 2 Thursday Night Football Options

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: KY, CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

Bet365 Sportsbook is rolling out two kinds of bonuses for new players in most eligible states (NJ, OH, CO, IA, and VA). New users who sign up in these states can bet $5 on the Jaguars or Saints to win $150 in bonus bets. Simply wait for the game to finish to collect this bonus. On the other hand, bettors can opt for a $1,000 safety net bet instead. As for new users in Kentucky, they can lock in a 365-1 payout on the game. Bet $1 on the game to win $365 in bonuses.

Create a new account on bet365 Sportsbook by clicking this link and choose between a $150 bonus or $1,000 safety net bet. To claim a $365 bonus in Kentucky, click here.

Caesars Sportsbook Delivers $1,000 Thursday Night Football Bet

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Caesars Kentucky! LAUNCH BONUS! CLAIM BONUS PROMO CODE: AMNY2GET LAUNCH BONUS $250 BONUS BETS

SIGN UP

Take a chance on Thursday Night Football with the latest Caesars Sportsbook offer. Sign up and start with a $1,000 first bet on the game tonight. If that bet loses, players will receive a full refund in bonus bets. Any amount up to $1,000 will be completely covered by this promo. Bettors in Kentucky can sign up and bet $50 on the game to win $250 in bet credits guaranteed.

Click here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 for a $1,000 first bet tonight. Click this link and use promo code AMNY2GET for a $250 bonus in Kentucky.

Score $1,500 First Bet for Saints vs. Jaguars on BetMGM Sportsbook

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

BetMGM Sportsbook is going all in for bettors with a massive new promo. Bet any amount up to $1,500 on Thursday Night Football or any other game this weekend. Anyone who loses on that wager will have a second chance to win. That first bet will be covered by up to $1,500 in bonus bets. It’s worth noting that this offer is applicable to the NFL, college football, MLB Postseason, or any other game this weekend.

Activate this BetMGM Sportsbook offer by clicking here and start with a $1,500 first bet for Saints-Jaguars or any other NFL game this weekend.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.