NFL betting promos for Saturday: Get $4,050 bonuses from ESPN BET, DraftKings, more

We are looking ahead to three different games and these NFL betting promos for Saturday will raise the stakes on those matchups. There are six different sportsbook promos available for players to use on any of the games this weekend.
$250 BONUS BET $5, GET $150 BONUS BETS! BET $5, GET $150 BONUS BETS IF YOUR TEAM WINS! $1,000 FIRST BET! BET $5, GET $150 BONUS BETS OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! $1,500 FIRST-BET OFFER!
$250 BONUS
BET $5, GET $150 BONUS BETS!
BET $5, GET $150 BONUS BETS IF YOUR TEAM WINS!
$1,000 FIRST BET!
BET $5, GET $150 BONUS BETS OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET!
$1,500 FIRST-BET OFFER!
New players can sign up and reap the rewards with these NFL betting promos for Saturday. These sportsbook promos unlock bonus bets, massive first bets, guaranteed winners, odds boosts, and other unique offers for the NFL.
NFL Betting Promos for Saturday: How to Register
|Sportsbooks
|NFL Betting Promos
|NFL Promo Codes
|ESPN BET
|Bet Anything, Get $250 Guaranteed Bonus
|AMNY
|Caesars
|$1,000 First Bet on Caesars
|AMNY81000
|FanDuel
|Bet $5 on Moneyline, Get $150 If Your Team Wins
|No Code
|DraftKings
|Bet $5, Get $150 Instant Bonus
|No Code
|BetMGM
|$1,500 First Bet Offer
|AMNY1500
|Bet365
|Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 First Bet Safety Net
|AMNYXLM
Choose from any of the three games today and lock in these NFL betting promos for Saturday. This is the first Saturday of the NFL season with games and the timing could not be better. All six teams playing tonight are still in the thick of the playoff race. It starts with the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals, but that’s just one of three. Don’t forget about Colts-Steelers and Lions-Broncos. There are storylines abound, but bettors don’t need to worry about what happens when using these new betting promos.
ESPN BET Promo: Bet $10 on the NFL, Win $250 Bonus
NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, MA, KS, KY, LA, TN, CO, AZ, IA, IL, IN, MI, OH
Must be 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.
GET $250 BONUS WITH CODE AMNYCLAIM OFFER
NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, MA, KS, KY, LA, TN, CO, AZ, IA, IL, IN, MI, OH Must be 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.GET BONUS
Click here and apply ESPN BET promo code AMNY to unlock the best offer available this weekend on our list of NFL betting promos. New players who activate this offer with promo code AMNY can get an extra $50 on top of the standard $200 welcome bonus. Simply sign up with our code, start with a $10 bet on any NFL game today, and win $250 in total bonuses. This is a proven winner for bettors. It’s worth noting that the outcome of the original wager will have no impact on these bonuses.
Bet $5, Win $150 With DraftKings Sportsbook
21+ and present in
SPORTSBOOK
participating states.
Gambling problem?
Call 1-800-Gambler
GET $150!
+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY!CLAIM OFFER
21+ and present in
Click this link to start the registration process on DraftKings Sportsbook and lock up another guaranteed winner on the NFL. After creating an account, lock in a $5 bet on any game. No matter what happens in that game, bettors will win $150 in bonuses. This is just the start for NFL bettors. Players can get a daily no sweat same game parlay for any matchup throughout the weekend. This means new users can use this no sweat same game parlay on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
FanDuel Sportsbook: Get the App for 30-1 Odds Boost
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER!
GET $150
IF YOUR BET WINS!CLAIM OFFER
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER!CLAIM NOW
New players can use this link to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook. Download the app and bet $5 on any NFL moneyline. Players who pick a winner will go home with $150 in bonus bets. Although this type of promo requires players to have some skill, it’s hard to deny the value of this offer, making it one of the strongest NFL betting promos of the weekend. It’s important to note that this new promotion applies to any NFL game this weekend. Pick a winner and go home with the bonuses.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY81000 Unlocks $1K NFL Bet
NEW PLAYER OFFER!
ON CAESARS!BET NOW
NEW PLAYER OFFER!CLAIM OFFER
Clicking here and inputting Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 is the easiest way to claim a $1,000 NFL bet. Sign up and place a cash wager on any of the three Saturday games. Caesars Sportsbook will back up that initial wager with up to $1,000 in bonus bets. There are also odds boosts available on the games as well:
- Vikings, Colts & Broncos All Punt on 1st Drive: +500
- Vikings, Steelers & Broncos Each Cover +7.5 Spread: +225
- Justin Jefferson Over 79.5 Receiving Yards & TD: +325
Bet365 Sportsbook Promo Code AMNYXLM: Choose Between 2 Offers
States: KY, CO, LA, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.
OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET!GET BONUS!
States: KY, CO, LA, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.CLAIM NOW
Click here to get started with one of two great NFL betting promos from bet365 Sportsbook. Use code AMNYXLM to get in on the action for the NFL on Saturday. New players who activate this offer will have a choice — $150 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. Bet $5 on any game to win the guaranteed $150 bonus. It’s as simple as that. As for the $1,000 safety net bet, this is a perfect opportunity for bettors to go all in on the NFL.
BetMGM Sportsbook: How to Sign Up, Claim $1,500 Bonus
SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER!
FIRST BET OFFER!CLAIM OFFER
SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER!CLAIM NOW
Register here and use BetMGM Sportsbook bonus code AMNY1500 to claim the largest NFL promo on the market. Bettors who unlock this offer can go all in on Vikings-Bengals, Colts-Steelers, or Lions-Broncos. By starting with a cash wager of up to $1,500, bettors can win big on any matchup. Of course, anyone who loses on that initial wager will receive a full refund in bonus bets. Picking a winner is half the battle, but it’s nice to have a forgiving backstop in place.
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.