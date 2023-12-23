NFL betting promos for Saturday: Get $4,050 bonuses from ESPN BET, FanDuel, more

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Week 15 continues with two more games today and these NFL betting promos for Saturday can raise the stakes. Bettors can sign up with six different sportsbooks, including ESPN BET. Click here, use promo code AMNY, and wager $10 or more on any game to score a $250 bonus on ESPN BET tonight.

New players who take advantage of these NFL betting promos for Saturday will have the opportunity to lock up the best bonuses. There are guarantees, odds boosts, safety net bets and more from the six best sportsbooks in the country.

NFL Betting Promos for Saturday: Claim 6 Must-Have Offers

Sportsbook NFL Promo Codes NFL Betting Promos for Saturday ESPN BET AMNY Bet $10, Win $250 Guaranteed DraftKings Sportsbook No code needed Bet $5, Win $150 Instantly FanDuel Sportsbook No code required Bet $5, Win $150 if Your Team Wins Caesars Sportsbook AMNY81000 $1,000 First Bet on Caesars Bet365 AMNYXLM $150 Guaranteed Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet BetMGM AMNY1500 $1,500 First Bet Bonus

We love this part of the NFL season. There are games on Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Christmas weekend is going to be a busy one for football fans. Saturday features two AFC matchups with playoff hopes on the line. The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7) will host the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) in an AFC North grudge match. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills (8-6) will try and stay hot on the road against the flailing Los Angeles Chargers (5-9). Activate these NFL betting promos for Saturday and start reaping the rewards.

ESPN BET: Use Code AMNY to Win $250 NFL Bonus

ESPN BET Sportsbook NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, MA, KS, KY, LA, TN, CO, AZ, IA, IL, IN, MI, OH Must be 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET BONUS PROMO CODE: AMNY SIGNUP BONUS BET ANYTHING,

GET $250 BONUS WITH CODE AMNY CLAIM OFFER

Click here to start the registration process on ESPN BET. All new users will get a $200 bonus after placing a $10 wager on the NFL today. However, anyone who signs up with promo code AMNY will get an extra $50 bonus on top of that. In other words, bettors can unlock our exclusive $250 bonus by using this promo code. It’s important to note that the outcome of that original $10 bet won’t matter when it comes to this new offer.

DraftKings Sportsbook Unlocks $150 Instant Bonus

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5,

GET $150!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

Sign up here and create a new account on DraftKings Sportsbook before kickoff today. After setting up a new user profile, lock in a $5 wager on either NFL game. Once that initial bet is placed, bettors will get a $150 bonus instantly. We also recommend checking out the other offers for NFL Week 15, including daily no sweat same game parlays that are available for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday games.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook App to Claim Huge Odds Boost

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5

GET $150

IF YOUR BET WINS! CLAIM OFFER

Register here with FanDuel Sportsbook and finish setting up a new account. Next, download the app and place a moneyline wager of $5 or more on any team. If your team wins, you win $150 in bonuses. Although this isn’t a guarantee, this is a massive boost for any team. We expect to see a lot of interest in the Bills. Buffalo is a heavy favorite over Los Angeles tonight.

Score $1,000 NFL Bet on Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

New players can start the sign-up process on Caesars Sportsbook by clicking here. Use promo code AMNY81000 to qualify for a $1,000 first bet on Caesars for the NFL on Saturday. Bettors who lose on an initial cash wager will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonuses. Additionally, new users can take advantage of daily odds boosts for the games.

Bet365 Sportsbook Offers $150 Bonus or $1K First Bet Safety Net

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: KY, CO, LA, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

Use this link and input bet365 promo code AMNYXLM to unlock options for the NFL today. New players can sign up and bet $5 on any game to win $150 in bonuses guaranteed. That is a no-brainer offer for anyone who wants to keep things simple with an easy win. However, anyone who wants to go big on the NFL today can do so with a $1,000 safety net bet instead. This will return bonus bets if your first bet loses.

BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code AMNY1500 Delivers $1,500 Offer

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

Sign up here with BetMGM Sportsbook bonus code AMNY1500 and lay claim to the largest NFL offer available this weekend. New players will have a chance to go all in on the games with a $1,500 first bet. Start with a cash wager on either game. BetMGM Sportsbook will refund any losses on that first bet with up to $1,500 in bonuses. This is the largest sportsbook bonus available by a wide margin this weekend.