NFL betting promos for Sunday Week 2: The best of the best sportsbook offers

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Roll into Week 2 with the best NFL betting promos on the market. Football fans can take the uncertainty out of betting by taking advantage of these can’t-miss bonuses. Let’s take a closer look at this offer.

Activate these NFL betting promos and sign up with the top sportsbook offers. New bettors can start off with bonus bets, guaranteed payouts, and more.

PointsBet Sportsbook States: CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV CLAIM OFFER SPORTS JERSEY OFFER 10 x $100!

SECOND CHANCE BETS BET NOW

NFL Betting Promos: Activate These Can’t-Miss Week 2 Bonuses

NFL Week 1 lived up to the hype and then some. We expect the fun to continue into Week 2. After all, there are some incredible matchups on the board for bettors. The Dolphins and Patriots will clash on Sunday Night Football as they jockey for positioning in the AFC East. Meanwhile, the Jets are moving on from Aaron Rodgers as they travel south to face off against the vaunted Cowboys defense. But again, there are tons of matchups available to bettors and these NFL betting promos can raise the stakes on any game.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Win $200 Instantly, Claim $150 No-Sweat Bets

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

+ $150 NO SWEAT BETS CLAIM OFFER

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the most well-known sportsbooks in the country and that doesn’t happen by accident. New players can cash in on NFL Week 2 in multiple ways with this new promo. Place a $5 wager on any game to win $200 in bonus bets instantly. Those bonuses will hit your account win or lose. Additionally, players will be eligible for up to $150 in no-sweat bets for the NFL this weekend.

Click here to access this DraftKings Sportsbook promo. From there, bet $5 to win $200 in bonus bets instantly and get up to $150 in no-sweat bets.

FanDuel Sportsbook App Offers Last Chance at This Bonus

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5 &

GET $200

IN BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

The FanDuel Sportsbook app is the only place to go for a guaranteed bonus and a discount on NFL Sunday Ticket. All it takes is a $5 wager in the app to unlock both of these offers. As far as the NFL Sunday Ticket promo goes, time is running out. This weekend is the last opportunity for bettors to subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket at this reduced price. Don’t miss out on the chance to start stacking up bonuses for the NFL season.

Click this link to get started with FanDuel Sportsbook. Bet $5 on any NFL game to win $200 in bonuses and a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket.

Bet365 Sportsbook: How to Score $365 in NFL Bonuses

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $1, GET $365!

ANY GAME GET BONUS!

This bet365 Sportsbook promo is the easiest way to start stacking up bonus bets this week. Sign up with this offer and make a cash deposit of $10 or more into your new account. Next, bet $1 on any NFL game to win $365 in bonus bets win or lose. As soon as the game ends, bettors will receive $365 in bonuses. This new promotion is currently available in the following states: New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia, Iowa, and Colorado.

New players on bet365 Sportsbook can bet $1 on the NFL to win $365 in bonus bets. Click here to sign up now.

BetMGM Sportsbook Unlocks $1,500 First Bet

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

BetMGM Sportsbook is the best place to go for bettors who are supremely confident in a bet. This new promo will set players up with a $1,500 first bet. Place a real money wager on any game. If that bet is lost, players will be eligible for a full refund in bonuses. For example, someone who loses on a $1,000 wager will get $1,000 back in bonuses. Think of this as a second chance for new players.

Click here to create a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook and start with a $1,500 first bet for any NFL Week 2 matchup.

Caesars Sportsbook: Bet $50, Get $250

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY2GET SIGNUP BONUS BET $50 &

GET $250

IN BONUS BETS! BET NOW

Instead of taking a chance on the games, start off with a guaranteed winner on Caesars Sportsbook. New players can sign up with promo code AMNY2GET for a chance to win $250 in bet credits. Simply place a $50+ bet on any NFL game to win. These bet credits will be distributed as single $50 bet credits on five consecutive Mondays. It’s also worth noting that bettors can win cash on the original $50 wager as well.

Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY2GET and bet $50 to win $250 in bet credits guaranteed. Click here to begin.

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.