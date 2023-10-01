NFL betting promos: Redeem DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, bet365, Caesars offers

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

These NFL betting promos will set new players up with the best offers on the market. It’s Week 4 as the NFL season heats up and we start to get a better feel for the outlook on the rest of the year. Check out these new promos.

New bettors can sign up with DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, BetMGM, and bet365 to claim the best NFL betting promos. These offer a variety of bonuses and unique offers for NFL fans.

NFL Betting Promos: Claim Top Offers from DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, BetMGM, bet365

This is one of the most exciting times to be a sports fan. The NFL season is in full swing and plenty of options are on the board today. By signing up with any of these NFL betting promos, new players can hit the ground running. Sign up and start betting on any of the NFL Week 4 matchups today. Again, new players can activate offers from DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, BetMGM, and bet365 to get started.

DraftKings Sportsbook Delivers $350 in Bonuses

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5,

GET $200!

+ $150 NO SWEAT BETS CLAIM OFFER

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the most well-known sportsbooks in the country and that doesn’t happen by accident. Anyone who signs up with this new offer will get an early glimpse at why DraftKings is one of the top options for football fans. Sign up and bet $5 on any NFL game today to win $350 in bonuses. New users will get $200 in instant bonuses and up to $150 in NFL no-sweat bets.

Click this link to get started with this DraftKings Sportsbook offer. Bet $5 to win $350 in bonuses.

FanDuel Sportsbook: How to Win $200 on a $5 Wager

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER BET $5, GET $200

IN BONUS BETS BET NOW

The FanDuel Sportsbook will start new bettors off with a guaranteed $200 wager. Sign up and download the app to get started. From there, bet $5 on any game to win $200 in bonuses guaranteed. It’s important to highlight the fact that the outcome of the original wager won’t matter. For instance, someone who bets $5 on the Chiefs and loses will still get $200 in bonus bets.

Click here to activate this FanDuel Sportsbook promo and bet $5 to win a $200 bonus.

Caesars Sportsbook Activates $1,000 First Bet

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook is upping the ante on the NFL with different boosts, bonuses, and unique offers. However, it all starts with this $1,000 first bet. New users who place an initial wager on the NFL will have a forgiving safety net in place. Players who lose on that first bet will receive a refund in bonus bets for up to $1,000. Any amount up to $1,000 will be completely covered by Caesars Sportsbook.

Use this link and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 for a $1,000 NFL bet.

BetMGM Triggers Huge $1,500 NFL Offer

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

BetMGM Sportsbook is raising the stakes with the largest offer available for NFL Week 4. New users who sign up and claim this bonus will be able to bet up to $1,500 on any game. Again, if that bet loses, players will be eligible for a full refund in bonus bets. Picking a winner is half the battle here, but it’s hard to argue with the value this promo brings to the table. This is a massive opportunity for NFL fans.

Click here to get in on the action with BetMGM Sportsbook and claim a $1,500 first bet.

Bet $1, Win $365 on Bet365 Sportsbook

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $1, GET $365!

ANY GAME GET BONUS!

Bet365 Sportsbook is currently up and running in a number of different states (Kentucky, Ohio, New Jersey, Colorado, Virginia, and Iowa). Sign up and take advantage of this offer to secure a 365-1 payout on the NFL games. Simply create a new account through the links on this page and bet $1 on any game. No matter what happens in the selected game, bettors will receive $365 in bonuses at the end of the game.

Click this link to get started with bet365 Sportsbook and win $365 in NFL bonuses.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.