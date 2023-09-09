NFL Betting Promos: Get All of the Sunday NFL Week 1 sportsbook offers

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Football is finally back after a long offseason and these NFL betting promos are the key to starting Week 1 off right. Bettors who take advantage of these offers will be able to win on the biggest opening week games.

New players can sign up with these NFL betting promos and download the best apps. From there, start collecting bonus bets, discounts on NFL Sunday Ticket, and even a free jersey.

NFL Betting Promos: How to Start Winning on Week 1

Week 1 is always one of the most exciting times to be a football fan. Every team starts with a clean slate. There are a ton of great matchups on tap for Sunday and Monday. Giants vs. Cowboys on Sunday Night Football is going to draw a lot of attention. Meanwhile, the other New York team — the Jets — play the Bills on Monday Night Football. But those are just the primetime games. There are plenty of options for bettors in the earlier timeslots this weekend. These NFL betting promos are a great way for bettors to start the 2023 season.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5 to Get $200 on any NFL Game

The best DraftKings Sportsbook offer for NFL Week 1 is a total no-brainer. New players who sign up and redeem this offer will win $200 in bonuses. The best part about this offer is that the bonus bets will hit your account instantly. In other words, players who place a $5 wager on the NFL right now will win eight $25 bonus bets immediately. The outcome of the original wager will have no impact on whether or not these bonus bets convert.

Click here to create a new account on DraftKings Sportsbook and bet $5 on the NFL to win $200 in bonuses instantly.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Download the App, Score 2 Bonuses

The FanDuel Sportsbook app is the only place to go for two types of bonuses this week. Bettors can sign up and download the app to qualify for this offer. Next, lock in a $5 wager on any NFL Week 1 game. Bettors will win $200 in guaranteed sportsbook bonuses. Not to mention, this FanDuel promo comes with a $100 discount on a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket. New members can get access to every out-of-market game on YouTube or YouTube TV.

Set up a new account on FanDuel Sportsbook by clicking this link. Put in a $5 wager on NFL Week 1 to win $200 in bonuses and $100 off an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription.

Win a Free Fanatics Jersey With $50 Wager on PointsBet

PointsBet Sportsbook is going all in for NFL fans with this season opener promo. New players who sign up and start with a $50 wager on the NFL will receive $150 in promotional credit on Fanatics. This promo credit will be enough to score a free jersey for any NFL team. Football fans can gear up for what should be a great season with this PointsBet Sportsbook promo. This unique offer is one of the best ways to get in on the action.

Create a new account on PointsBet Sportsbook and bet $50 on the NFL to win a free jersey from Fanatics. Use this link to register now.

How to Activate $1,500 NFL Bet on BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the most trusted brands in the industry. This new promotion is great for football fans who want to go all in on the Week 1 action. Sign up and activate this offer for a first bet of up to $1,500. Place a real money wager on any NFL game. Bettors who win on that initial wager will take home straight cash. Players can use the cash winnings on other NFL games or make a cash withdrawal. However, anyone who loses on that first bet will receive a full refund in bonuses up to $1,500.

Click here for a $1,500 first bet for NFL Week 1 with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bet365 Sportsbook: Win $200 in NFL Bonuses Guaranteed

Bet365 Sportsbook is up and running in a few states (New Jersey, Ohio, Colorado, Iowa, and Virginia). New players in these states can cash in on a 200-1 guaranteed payout. Sign up through the links on this page to automatically activate this offer without the need for a promo code. Next, place a $1 wager on any NFL game to win $200 in bonuses. The only hurdle for football fans to leap here is waiting for the original wager to settle. As soon as your game finishes, you win $200 in bonuses guaranteed.

Use this link to sign up with bet365 Sportsbook and bet $1 to win $200 in bonuses guaranteed.

Win $250 in NFL Bonuses on Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook is home to a $250 bonus for NFL fans this weekend. Sign up, use promo code AMNY2GET, and create an official account. From there, make a cash deposit of $50 or more and download the app. Finally, place a $50+ bet on NFL Week 1 and win $250 in bet credits guaranteed. It’s also worth noting that bettors can win straight cash on the original NFL Week 1 wager as well.

Click here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY2GET for the chance to win $250 in bet credits guaranteed.

