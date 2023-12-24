Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

A Sunday slate of Christmas Eve NFL games is about to kick off and you can secure over $4,000 in bonuses from with six NFL betting promos. If you click here, enter ESPN BET promo code AMNY, and wager $10+ on any NFL game, you’ll upgrade from a $200 bonus to a $250 guaranteed bonus.

These six NFL betting promos offer guaranteed bonus bets, first-bet offers, odds boosts and more. Check out the offers below from ESPN BET, DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, BetMGM, and bet365.

NFL Betting Promos: Unlock $4K+ Christmas Eve Bonuses From ESPN BET, More

Sportsbook NFL Betting Promos NFL Promo Codes ESPN BET Bet $10, Get $250 Guaranteed Bonus AMNY BetMGM $1,500 First-Bet Offer AMNY1500 Caesars Sportsbook $1,000 Bet On Caesars AMNY81000 DraftKings Sportsbook Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus No Code Required Bet365 $150 Guaranteed Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net AMNYXLM FanDuel Sportsbook Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus No Code Necessary

There are some big matchups set for Sunday, including Lions-Vikings, Browns-Texans, Jaguars-Buccaneers, and Cowboys-Dolphins. Plus, it’s worth noting that any winnings or bonus bets you earn today will be eligible for use on any of Monday’s three games. Before signing up for one offer, be sure to read over what each promo entails. You may find that more than one offer meets what you’re looking for.

ESPN BET Promo Code AMNY Activates $250 Guaranteed Bonus

ESPN BET Sportsbook NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, MA, KS, KY, LA, TN, CO, AZ, IA, IL, IN, MI, OH Must be 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET BONUS PROMO CODE: AMNY SIGNUP BONUS BET ANYTHING,

GET $250 BONUS WITH CODE AMNY CLAIM OFFER

The top offer, truly the one that any sports bettor should take advantage of, comes by way of ESPN BET. Within the app, new players can find a $200 bonus. However, you have the chance to get an even bigger $250 bonus just for signing up with our ESPN BET promo code AMNY and wagering $10+ on any matchup. Typically, you never know if taking a second to enter or copy/paste a promo code is really worth it. In this case, it’ll earn you an extra $50 bonus, which you can use on more NFL games.

Click here and enter ESPN BET promo code AMNY to bet $10, get $250 in guaranteed bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook Offers Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Win or Lose

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5,

GET $150!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

DraftKings Sportsbook has a sizable $150 guaranteed bonus available to players who sign up for an account today. A $5 wager on any betting market in any NFL Sunday game will earn you a 30x return. Plus, there are in-app promos available as well.

Sign up here to turn a $5 bet into a $150 guaranteed bonus with DraftKings Sportsbook.

30-1 Odds Boost From FanDuel Sportsbook

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5

GET $150

IF YOUR BET WINS! CLAIM OFFER

FanDuel Sportsbook has a 30-1 odds boost available to new players who sign up for an account today. What that means is FanDuel will take any team’s moneyline odds and boost them to +3000. As such, you can potentially turn a $5 bet into a $150 bonus with a win. The smartest play is to wager on a heavy favorite like the Broncos on Sunday night. At -360 odds, it’d usually take a $540 bet to make $150. Instead, you can just bet $5 with FanDuel.

Click here to register for a FanDuel Sportsbook account and get a $150 bonus if your NFL team wins today.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY81000 Unwraps $1K NFL Week 16 Bet

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

If you want to lock-in one of the biggest first bet offers, you can secure a $1,000 bet on Caesars. This offer will back your initial cash wager with up to $1,000 in bonus bets that will convey with a loss. There are also quite a few odds boosts available for today’s action.

Click here to apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 and unlock a $1,000 bet on Caesars.

Bet365 Bonus Code AMNYXLM Unlocks $150 Guaranteed Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: KY, CO, LA, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

Bet365 has two NFL betting promos to consider. If you want to secure a $150 guaranteed bonus with a $5 wager, you’ll have the choice to do so. However, if you like the idea of betting up to $1,000 on any NFL game with a first-bet safety net, bet365 has you covered. After taking advantage of your new user promo, head to the bet boosts section to find even more value.

Click here to activate bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM and choose a $150 bonus or $1,000 first-bet safety net.

Grab $1,500 First-Bet Offer From BetMGM

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

The final offer on our list of NFL betting promos is a $1,500 first-bet offer from BetMGM. With this promo, you’ll either earn a cash profit with a win or secure a second chance in bonus bets with a loss. This would convey as five separate bonus bets that could be used on five different games.

Sign up here to secure a $1,500 first-bet offer for any NFL game today.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.