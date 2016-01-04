NFL draft 2016 order

Below is the order of the first round picks for the 2016 NFL Draft. Number in parentheses is the strength …

Number in parentheses is the strength of schedule, which is the first tiebreaker for teams with equal records.

Draft pick order for playoff teams will be determined as the postseason advances, so bookmark this link and check back after each round.

1. Tennessee Titans: 3-13 (.492)

2. Cleveland Browns: 3-13 (.531)

3. San Diego Chargers: 4-12 (.528)

4. Dallas Cowboys: 4-12 (.533)

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: 5-11 (.473)

6. Baltimore Ravens: 5-11 (.508)

7. San Francisco 49ers: 5-11 (.539)

8. Miami Dolphins: 6-10 (.469)

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6-10 (.484)

10. New York Giants: 6-10 (.498)

11. Chicago Bears: 6-10 (.548)

12. New Orleans Saints: 7-9 (.504)

13. Philadelphia Eagles: 7-9 (.508)

14. Oakland Raiders: 7-9 (.512)

15. St. Louis Rams: 7-9 (.528)

16. Detroit Lions: 7-9 (.536)

17. Atlanta Falcons: 8-8 (.478)

18. Indianapolis Colts: 8-8 (.500)

19. Buffalo Bills: 8-8 (.508)

20. New York Jets: 10-6 (.441)

Pick order yet to be determined for: Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Redskins, Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers.

Note: The New England Patriots forfeited their first-round pick as part of the DeflateGate sanctions.