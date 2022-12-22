NFL MVP update: Will injury cost Jalen Hurts the trophy?

As we inch closer to the end of the football season, the NFL MVP race has taken an interesting twist. After an earlier injury to Josh Allen saw the quarterback’s odds drop significantly, a recent poor performance and injury to Jalen Hurts have done the same. Does that mean Patrick Mahomes has this year’s trophy locked up?

Each week we’ll take a look at how the odds are shifting in the NFL MVP race to try to help you identify the best bets or the biggest odds movement that might be best to ignore. While one or two weeks might not be enough to persuade you to change your bet, it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the shifts in lines to see if it indicates value changes.

So what are the odds after Week 15?

Updated NFL MVP Odds

PLAYER ODDS Patrick Mahomes -350 Jalen Hurts +550 Joe Burrow +600 Josh Allen +600

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

After a mediocre showing by Tua Tagovailoa last week in Buffalo, the NFL MVP race is really down to four guys. Shockingly (sarcasm) all are quarterbacks.

Jalen Hurts (+550) had emerged as the betting favorite for the NFL MVP last week and was sitting at -140 odds. However, after throwing two interceptions and no touchdowns in a 25-20 win over the Bears last week, hurts saw his odds plummet. While the quarterback has had a great year, much of his allure as a betting favorite for the NFL MVP was his lack of turnovers and his 747 rushing yards.

However, it appears that Las Vegas felt last week’s turnovers evened the gap between Hurts and Patrick Mahomes, and then when it was announced that Hurts was likely to miss this weekend’s game against the Cowboys with a sprained shoulder, his odds fell even more.

If the Eagles were to beat either the Cowboys this week or the Saints next week then they would clinch home-field advantage for the playoffs. As a result, it’s safe to assume that Hurts would also then be held out of a meaningless Week 18 game against the Giants. Missing two games down the stretch would all but seal his inability to capture the NFL MVP.

Especially considering new favorite Patrick Mahomes (-350) and the Chiefs are in a battle with the Bills and Bengals for the top seed in the AFC. As a result, all three of Hurts’ competitors could suit up for each of the remaining games in order to try to secure home-field advantage and a bye for their team in the playoffs.

Mahomes had been leading the MVP race since Josh Allen’s arm injury and for good reason. He leads the NFL with 4,496 passing yards and 35 passing touchdowns. However, he also has 11 interceptions, which is tied (with Allen) for the 3rd-most in the league.

Kansas City ends the season with games against Seattle, Denver, and Las Vegas so it’s easy to envision them running the table, which gives Mahomes every opportunity to cement this award. However, the one factor working against him is his lack of rushing yards and the nuclear upside of Josh Allen (+600).

The Buffalo quarterback had odds of +1800 just a week ago when I said in this column “A small bet on him to steal the trophy could be a fun way to approach what seems like a boring NFL MVP race.” Well, a week after throwing 304 yards and four touchdowns against Miami and adding another 77 yards on the ground, Josh Allen sees his odds up at +800.

With a game in Chicago against the Bears this weekend, Allen could put on another show, which would set up a Week 17 Monday Night Football clash between the Bills and Bengals that could allow either Allen or Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (+600) to leapfrog Mahomes.

It would take an eye-popping performance from either player, but if either Allen or Burrow puts up gaudy numbers in a game that could win their team the top seed in the AFC, it would be hard to resist the narrative that it was an MVP-winning performance.

However it unfolds, it seems like we have some drama back in the NFL MVP race.

