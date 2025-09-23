NFL power rankings for Week 4: 0-3 Giants, Jets at bottom

We’re approaching the first quarter mark of the 2025 campaign and, for the most part, our NFL Power Rankings have been chalk.

The Giants are bad, and their management continues to be exposed by the emergence of Daniel Jones in Indianapolis. The Jets are bad and continue finding ways to lose in gut-wrenching fashion.

NFL Power Rankings for Week 4

32. New Orleans Saints (0-3)

As expected, the Saints are a disaster in 2025. Through three games, their point differential is already at a minus-43, though it was fueled by Sunday’s mauling at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks, a 44-13 decision.

31. Miami Dolphins (0-3)

The Dolphins made what was a trap game for the Buffalo Bills competitive on Thursday night, but there still isn’t much here. Mike McDaniel has gone from the man overseeing one of the most dynamic offenses in football to likely being fired before the year is out.

30. Tennessee Titans (0-3)

It’s one thing to drop your first three games; it’s something entirely different to do so and look like you don’t know what you’re doing. That’s where the Titans are right now. They just need to get out of this season with Cam Ward in one piece.

29. New York Giants (0-3)

Russell Wilson has been a non-factor in two of his first three games, and the one game he did ball out was against a Cowboys defense that we are learning is really, really bad. The Jaxson Dart era is inching closer, that appears to be the only way the Giants can salvage this season.

28. New York Jets (0-3)

The Jets just don’t know how to win yet under first-year head coach Aaron Glenn, but at least they are a bit more competitive. That’s not much of a consolation prize considering the Jets are still losing heartbreakers in the most Jets-y kind of way.

27. Dallas Cowboys (1-2)

So, the Cowboys hung with the Eagles and lost, made Russell Wilson look like a superstar again and won, then were embarrassed by the Chicago Bears. Who would have thought trading away Micah Parsons would have horrendous ramifications on the defense?

26. Cleveland Browns (1-2)

The Browns have the fourth-best passing defense and the top rushing defense in the NFL, showing that it’s good enough to keep a shaky offense in games. They allowed just 10 points to the previously unstoppable Green Bay Packers in an upset win.

25. Houston Texans (0-3)

The AFC South was supposed to be the Texans’ to lose, and boy, are they losing it. Just 38 points in three games should have alarm bells ringing everywhere around CJ Stroud and a stagnant offense.

24. New England Patriots (1-2)

The Pats are playing sloppily and don’t appear to be learning from it. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson has had fumbling problems, yet they kept him in to lose the ball twice — it played a vital part in quelling their chances at upsetting the Steelers in Week 3.

23. Carolina Panthers (1-2)

The Panthers wiped the floor with the Atlanta Falcons — perceived to be the second-best team in the NFC South — on Sunday. But was it just meeting a team nearing a crisis? Carolina scored its 30 points on 224 yards, but there is something to be said about the defense having such an impressive day, even if it was against the combination of Michael Penix and Kirk Cousins.

22. Cincinnati Bengals (2-1)

Even when Joe Burrow was under center, the Bengals’ offense wasn’t all that impressive. Now with him sidelined for three months and Jake Browning calling the shots, things are looking ugly in Cincy following a 48-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

21. Atlanta Falcons (1-2)

Penix was benched, Cousins came in, now the Falcons are in the middle of a quarterback crisis after getting mopped by the lowly Panthers.

20. Las Vegas Raiders (1-2)

The Raiders’ broken offense appears not to know what to do with rookie running back Aston Jeanty. The offensive line isn’t giving him a chance to move, and drawing up only six targets in three games is practically taking the ball out of his hands for the opposition. Puzzling, but that’s on-brand for the Raiders.

19. Chicago Bears (1-2)

Caleb Williams finally had a marquee night, even if it came against a Cowboys team in disarray. Still, there suddenly is hope in the Windy City that Chicago’s offense can go somewhere under Ben Johnson.

18. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1)

Hey, why can’t the Jets get guys like Aaron Rodgers? The future Hall-of-Famer is turning back the clock with two fourth-quarter comeback wins, including one over his old friends in New York. Has it been impressive? Not necessarily. Their wins were squeakers over the Jets and Patriots, but 2-1 is still 2-1.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1)

Trevor Lawrence still isn’t taking that next step, and it feels like the Jaguars’ coaching staff isn’t sure what to do with Travis Hunter. It doesn’t matter, though. They are tied for the second-best defense in the AFC, and only four teams in the conference have scored more points than them.

16. Arizona Cardinals (2-1)

The Cardinals should be 3-0 and with it, much higher on this list. But they squandered a lead in which they had possession with three minutes left against a 49ers team without Brock Purdy and Nick Bosa.

15. Denver Broncos (1-2)

Denver should not panic yet despite its 1-2 start. Its losses came on the road to a pair of 3-0 teams (Chargers, Colts). The schedule is going to ease up, and the defense, in particular, will have its opportunity to shine.

14. Seattle Seahawks (2-1)

Since blowing Week 1 against the Niners, the Seahawks have looked unstoppable, scoring 31 and 44 points in each of their next two games. They own the highest-scoring offense in the NFC with a defense that ranks No. 2. This might not just be a nice little team, but one that is legit.

13. Kansas City Chiefs (1-2)

The defending AFC champions were gifted a first win of 2025 by playing an inept Giants team. Patrick Mahomes and his offense wasn’t impressive, and the defense got bailed out by lining up against Russell Wilson. Everything suggests they’ll sink further on this list when they host the Ravens on Sunday.

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-0)

They would be No. 1 on the uniform power rankings after breaking out the creamsicles on Sunday. Tampa narrowly avoided disaster after yielding a 17-point lead thanks to a last-minute drive resulting in a game-winning field goal over the Jets. They haven’t been dominant, as shown by a plus-6 point differential over three games, but everyone’s sneaky NFC pick this year is still 3-0.

11. Washington Commanders (2-1)

The Commanders hung 41 points on the Raiders with Marcus Mariota under center. Bobby Wagner is still leading good defenses at 35 years old, and Washington continues to putter along.

10. Minnesota Vikings (2-1)

The Vikings’ quarterback situation is up in the air again with JJ McCarthy injured and Carson Wentz having a fine enough day in a 48-10 laugher over Cincinnati. That needs to be sorted out to support a good defense.

9. San Francisco 49ers (3-0)

It’s remarkable what the Niners have been able to do despite ceaseless injuries wrecking the roster. The only reason they’re not higher is that they just lost Nick Bosa for the year because of a torn ACL.

8. Indianapolis Colts (3-0)

Daniel Jones is just the latest example of how promising offensive talents can be derailed just for existing within the New York Giants’ system. There is vindication of many Big Blue fans who knew that Jones could have been the guy under center at the Meadowlands. Instead, they’re watching him light it up in Indy, with running back Jonathan Taylor having a monstrous start to the campaign.

7. Baltimore Ravens (1-2)

The record is deceiving considering the early gauntlet of their schedule. The Ravens still have the bones to be a legitimate AFC contender, but questions are going to be asked should they fall short against the Chiefs in Week 4.

6. Los Angeles Rams (2-1)

They should have upset the Eagles on Sunday, having led 26-7, but the Rams are proving that they are a team to be reckoned with in the NFC. Once they re-learn how to close games out, they’ll be in better shape.

5. Green Bay Packers (2-1)

The Packers looked like the most complete team in football over the first two weeks of the season, but then they lost a miserable game to the Browns, in which they allowed 13 points in the last four minutes.

4. Detroit Lions (2-1)

Ninety points in two games? The Lions are going to be just fine after the exodus of their top coordinators.

3. Los Angeles Chargers (3-0)

Is Justin Herbert an MVP candidate? I think he is. This is the sort of game-changing talent that we expected to see when he was drafted a few years back. Now the Chargers are for real, and it makes the AFC West that much more fun.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (3-0)

The defending champs found a way to win, even if the first half of Sunday’s game against the Rams was horrendously ugly. The passing game has been inconsistent, but they finally started getting the ball to AJ Brown, which is something they should have been doing from the jump.

1. Buffalo Bills (3-0)

The Bills shouldn’t drop from this perch for a while. They look like the most complete team in football and have a Week 4 matchup against the Saints. Maybe this is finally their year.

