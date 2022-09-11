The best NFL promo codes at top sports betting sites Sunday

A stacked Sunday of NFL action is on tap and we’ve compiled a list of the best NFL promo codes and betting sites for top legal online sportsbooks. These promo codes will unlock a wide array of bonuses, risk-free bets, and more at the top betting sites.

Below you will find our choices for the best NFL promo codes ahead of the first NFL Sunday of the season. The promo codes activate offers that are available for every game on the Week 1 schedule.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY FOOTBALL GAME! CLAIM OFFER

The Best NFL Promo Codes at Top Betting Sites

It’s important to note that the value in each of the sportsbooks listed below goes beyond the new user promo. This includes in-app promos, bonuses, odds boosts, and more. Take the time to read through each new user offer before registering for one or more new user promos to bet on sports action including the NFL.

DraftKings Sportsbook’s Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus

The first betting site on our list doesn’t actually require a promo code. At least that’s the case for bettors who click on our link above or below. Our links automatically activate a Bet $5, Get $200 promo for any new user to take advantage of. This promo will pay out a $200 bonus win or lose with a $5 bet on any NFL Week 1 game.

There are other in-app promos and odds boosts available as well. One of the in-app promos will actually pay out a moneyline bet early as long as the user’s selected team takes a 10+ point lead in the game, even if the team ultimately loses.

Bet $5, Get $200 when you sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking here.

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet from Barstool Sportsbook

BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK STATES: AZ, LA, KS, CO, IL, IN, MI, PA, VA, NJ, TN, IA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Prospective bettors who use Barstool Sportsbook promo code AMNY1000 at sign-up will receive a $1,000 risk-free bet to use on any game or player prop. The risk-free bet essentially gives bettors two cracks at earning their first victory with one the emerging sports betting sites in the industry.

For example, a $800 bet on the Dallas Cowboys to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could go one of two ways. If the Cowboys win, the player would earn a cash profit and get their $800 wager back. However, if the Bucs win, the player would get an $800 refund in sportsbook bonus cash to use on other games.

Click here and enter Barstool Sportsbook promo code AMNY1000 for a $1,000 risk-free bet.

Caesars Sportsbook’s $1,250 Bet on Caesars Plus Rewards

Caesars Sportsbook Get 1000 REWARD CREDITS + 1000 TIER CREDITS GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

BET NOW

One of the best NFL promo codes for Sunday’s action comes from Caesars Sportsbook. Bettors who register for an account with Caesars promo code AMNYFULL will get their first bet on Caesars up to $1,250. This promo backs the player’s first cash wager, issuing a free bet of the same value if the first cash bet loses.

The fun doesn’t end there, however, as the promo also includes 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits for the Caesars Rewards program. These can be used for hotel stays, dining, and more. The Caesars Sportsbook app also has 33% profit boosts available for qualifying parlay and same game parlay wagers on NFL action. It’s one of the most creative offers from legal sports betting sites.

Lock in a bet of up to $1,250 on Caesars plus rewards program perks with Caesars promo code AMNYFULL when you click here.

Bet $5, Get $150 Instantly with FanDuel Sportsbook

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS ANY GAME!

$150 INSTANTLY BET NOW

FanDuel Sportsbook has a $150 instant bonus of their own. Bettors won’t need to manually enter a promo code, as our links will do that once they’ve been activated. Players must sign up, makes a $10+ initial deposit, and wager $5 or more on any game or player prop. The outcome of the bet has no bearing on the bonus conveying.

If you wager $5 on the Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Detroit Lions, but they lose, you would still earn the $150 instant bonus. If the Eagles win, you’d get back your $5 stake, the $150 bonus, and a profit on the moneyline win. Either way, you can use the $150 bonus on other NFL Week 1 games.

Click here to Bet $5, Get $150 on any game with FanDuel Sportsbook.

BetMGM Offers $200 TD Bonus or $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK States: LA, AZ, NJ, IN, CO, MI, VA, TN, IA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW USER OFFER BET $10, WIN $200

EITHER TEAM 1+ TD SCORED! CLAIM OFFER

Our last look at the top sports betting sites, BetMGM is offering players in most states the choice of two new user promos. This includes a Bet $10, Win $200 promo that will pay out a $200 bonus if either team in the game of a user’s choice scores a touchdown. This will convey win or lose, though bettors can earn the bonus plus a profit on a moneyline bet if their team wins.

Bettors in New York and Pennsylvania cannot take advantage of that offer, but BetMGM has another one lined up. In fact, bettors in any state where the app is available can get this second offer. Players can bet up to $1,000 knowing that BetMGM’s risk-free bet promo will issue a site credit refund if their bet loses. They can then use the site credit on other game and player props in the NFL and more.

Bet $10, Win $200 if either team scores a TD with BetMGM by clicking here or click here to get a $1,000 risk-free bet.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.