NFL Scouting Combine Day 3: 5 important names Jets could watch among passing group

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is upon us, and it’s a great opportunity for the New York Jets to find the next crop of young prospects to help end their decade-long playoff drought.

Following last season’s draft class which was just the third in NFL history to house both the offensive and defensive rookies of the year, New York understands the importance of these scouting chances. Luckily for them, even though they finished at a disappointing 7-10, there’s still plenty of optimism surrounding the team going into 2023.

So as the NFL Combine continues into Saturday, let’s take a look at five names from each group that could be of interest to the New York Jets.

Today is all about the passing attacks with quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends going to work.

Will Levis

When it comes to the top quarterbacks in this class, Levis is considered a top five prospect. The issue is that he doesn’t draw the same type of excitement as Anthony Richardson or Bryce Young. Levis has a cannon for an arm and needs to showcase that during drills today. The Jets probably won’t be grading a future quarterback based on workouts again, but Levis’ tape is far more impressive than Wilson’s was coming out of college.

Michael Mayer

Depending on who you ask, Mayer is the best tight end in his class. Considering this is arguably the deepest tight end class in years, this is a major compliment for the Notre Dame prospect. Having a security blanket to catch passes for whichever veteran quarterback is selected will be an added bonus at 13 should the Jets go that route. Mayer makes a lot of sense regardless.

Zay Flowers

Zay Flowers had a tremendous workout session during the Shrine Bowl and his tape screams of first round talent. Along the same lines as Mayer, the Jets could easily trade back and get Flowers to help their future veteran quarterback. Playing at Boston College is never easy, but it at least prepares players on how to play in the cold as well.

Stetson Bennett

The two-time National Champion quarterback has shown plenty of poise in his college career but is certainly not though of as a top option at quarterback going into this draft. That’s ok though because the Jets aren’t going to be drafting a quarterback that high anyway. Bennett could be a very good backup quarterback in his career, but he has certainly shown the tools necessary to win at the position when there is talent around him.

Jalyn Hyatt

Hyatt turned heads all season along with Tennessee’s dynamic offense. He posses breakout spend, strong discipline on routes and solid hands. There is doubt he could get into the first round, but the Jets could certainly take their second round pick on a player like this thanks to teams passing up on him.

