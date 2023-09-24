Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Sports

NFL Sportsbook promos: All of the best sportsbook offers for Week 3

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By Russ Joy Posted on
nfl sportsbook promos
Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

The best way to bet on Week 3 is with the latest NFL sportsbook promos. It only takes a few minutes to sign up with these offers and start reaping the rewards. Let’s take a closer look at how football fans can cash in on these bonuses.

New players who start off with these NFL Sportsbook promos will be able to unlock offers for guaranteed bonus bets and other lucrative bonuses. Here’s how to sign up.

NFL Sportsbook Promos: Bet Week 3 With the Best Bonuses

It’s still early in the NFL season, but every game feels like it matters. There are a number of intriguing matchups coming up today for football fans, including Chargers-Vikings, Saints-Packers, Dolphins-Broncos, Patriots-Jets, and Eagles-Buccaneers. New players can take advantage of these NFL sportsbook promos and start locking in bonuses for the games. Don’t miss out on the chance to hit the ground running with these can’t-miss offers.

DraftKings Sportsbook Unlocks $350 in Bonuses

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK

States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV.

CLAIM NOW
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.BET $5, GET $200!
+ $150 NO SWEAT BETSCLAIM OFFER

DraftKings Sportsbook is dishing out two types of bonuses to new players this weekend. All it takes is a sign-up and $5 wager on any game to win. From there, bettors will receive $200 in bonus bets and $150 in no-sweat NFL bets. The bonus bets are self-explanatory. New users will get eight $25 bonus bets to use on any game. In addition to these bonus bets, players will receive three no-sweat bet tokens worth up to $50 each.

Click here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and bet $5 to win $350 in bonuses.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Get the App, Win $200 Bonus

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER!

CLAIM NOW
21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLERBET $5, GET $200
IN BONUS BETSBET NOW

FanDuel Sportsbook is keeping things simple with a $200 guaranteed bonus for new players. By signing up with this offer and downloading the app, bettors will have a chance to win on any NFL game. Lock in a $5 wager on NFL Week 3 in the app to win these bonuses instantly. This will set new users up with bonuses to use on the rest of the NFL games. This is the perfect way to test out the app.

Activate this FanDuel Sportsbook offer by clicking here. Bet $5 on NFL Week 3 to win $200 in bonuses.

Bet365 Sportsbook: Win $365 Bonus on any NFL Game

BET365 SPORTSBOOK

States: CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

CLAIM NOW
NEW SIGN-UP OFFERBET $1, GET $365!
ANY GAMEGET BONUS!

Bet365 Sportsbook is home to the largest one-time bonus. New players who sign up and activate this offer will have the opportunity to bet $1 on any NFL game and win $365 in bonuses. The only hurdle to jump through for this bonus is waiting for the original wager to settle. Once the game ends, players will receive this bonus credit. This offer is currently available in select states: Ohio, New Jersey, Virginia, Iowa, and Colorado.

Click this link to create an account with bet365 Sportsbook and bet $1 to win $365 in bonuses.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: How to Claim $1K NFL Bet

Caesars Sportsbook

NEW PLAYER OFFER!

CLAIM OFFER
PROMO CODE:
AMNY81000
SIGNUP BONUSUP TO $1,000 BACK
ON CAESARS!BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook is raising the bar for NFL fans with a $1,000 first bet for any NFL game today. Sign up with promo code AMNY81000 to activate this offer. Next, place a real money wager on any NFL game. Any amount up to $1,000 will be completely covered by this promo. In other words, someone who loses on that first bet will receive up to $1,000 back in bonus bets.

Start with a $1,000 first bet on Caesars Sportsbook by clicking here. Use promo code AMNY81000 to claim this offer.

Unlock $1,500 First Bet on BetMGM Sportsbook

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK

SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER!

CLAIM NOW
21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.$1,500
FIRST BET OFFER!CLAIM OFFER

BetMGM Sportsbook is rolling out the largest new-user promo out there this weekend. Football fans can take advantage of this offer and bet up to $1,500 on any game. Remember, if that bet loses, players will receive a full refund in bonus bets. Of course, anyone who wins on their initial wager will take home straight cash. This promo is perfect for bettors who are super confident in a bet for NFL Week 3.

New bettors can claim a $1,500 first bet on BetMGM Sportsbook this weekend. Use this link to sign up.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

About the Author

Russ Joy

Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It’s Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: [email protected]

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC