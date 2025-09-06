NFL Week 1 sports betting: Delving into Giants, Jets, Bills season openers

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Aug 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium.

The 2025 NFL season has finally arrived. The time for preseason camps, mass roster cuts, and the practice squad shuffle has come to an end.

Since established players barely see the field during preseason, there can be a lot of volatility in the early weeks of the NFL season as athletes get acclimated to the grind of the NFL season. Here is a look at the rest of the schedule in NFL Week 1, including the Giants, Jets, and Bills start to the 2025 campaign.

Sun. 1 p.m. ET: Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Jets

Location: Met Life Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

The Jets and the Steelers unofficially swapped quarterbacks in the offseason with Justin Fields landing in New York and Aaron Rodgers taking offensive snaps for Pittsburgh. Now, both QBs will have to battle the defenses they practiced against all last year in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.

Spread PIT -2.5 Money Line PIT -146, NYJ +124 Total 37.5 (-112 PIT, -108 NYJ) Money Against the Spread 80% PIT Bets Against the Spread 74% PIT Odds per FanDuel (09/05 at 11:00 AM)

The Steelers have a 59% chance to beat the Jets on Sunday, per ESPN Analytics.

Sun. 1 p.m.: New York Giants @ Washington Commanders

Location: Northwest Stadium (Landover, Maryland)

Jayden Daniels enters his sophomore NFL season after leading the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game last season. The Giants will choose between a pair of veteran QB options (Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston) or opt for a fresh slate with rookie Jaxson Dart under center in New York.

Spread WSH -5.5 Money Line NYG +210, WSH -255 Total 45.5 (-112 NYG, -108 WSH) Money Against the Spread 64% WSH Bets Against the Spread 60% WSH Odds per FanDuel (09/05 at 11:00 AM)

The Commanders have a 69% chance to beat the Giants on Sunday, according to ESPN Analytics.

Sun. 8:20 p.m.: Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills

Location: Highmark Stadium (Buffalo, New York)

A potential Super Bowl LX preview, Bills QB Josh Allen welcomes Ravens’ signal-caller Lamar Jackson for an epic early-season opener on Sunday Night Football. The Bills narrowly edged the Ravens, 27-25, in last season’s AFC Divisional Round despite allowing over 400 yards to Baltimore’s offense.

Spread BUF -1.5 Money Line BAL -166, BUF -102 Total 50.5 (-115 BAL, -105 BUF) Money Against the Spread 69% BAL Bets Against the Spread 63% BAL Odds per FanDuel (09/05 at 11:00 AM)

The Bills have a 50.2% chance to beat the Ravens on Sunday night, per ESPN Analytics.

Mon. 8:15 p.m.: Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears

Location: Soldier Field (Chicago, Illinois)

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy, the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, finally gets his first NFL start after a preseason injury forced him to watch last season from t he sidelines. Bears’ sophomore QB Caleb Williams received his welcome-to-the-NFL experience picking up a handful of wins during a 5-12 campaign in 2024. Which young QB shines brighter to kick off the 56th NFL season of Monday Night Football?

Spread MIN -1.5 Money Line MIN -116, CHI -102 Total 43.5 (-110 MIN, -110 CHI) Money Against the Spread 51% MIN Bets Against the Spread 54% MIN Odds per FanDuel (09/05 at 11:00 AM)

The Bears have a 52% chance to beat the Vikings on Monday night, according to ESPN Analytics.

