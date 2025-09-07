NFL Week 1 Survivor Pool: Top 3 Picks to Reach Week 2

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

While many NFL fans take the fantasy football or daily fantasy sports (DFS) to participate, others take a long-term approach by joining a survivor pool or elimination challenge. In this format of fantasy sports, a player picks a single team to win every week. Each team is only allowed to be selected once per season. If a player’s selected team loses, it’s better luck next time until the 2026 NFL season. Leagues typically last until the regular season ends or a sole survivor remains.

The early season in the NFL can be extremely volatile. Last season in ESPN’s NFL Eliminator Challenge in 2024, less than 6% of entries reached the spooky season in Week 5 after a September filled with touchdown favorites losing early-season matchups. Here are the best options to choose in Week 1 to survive and advance this NFL season.

Denver Broncos (vs. Tennessee Titans)

While many players might be hesitant to burn a 10-win team from last season in the first week, the Broncos matchup at home against the Titans, a 3-win squad in 2024, is a good one. The bookmakers at Bet MGM agree by favoring Denver by more than a touchdown at league-high favorite (-8.5 points).

Broncos’ QB Bo Nix did not look overmatched in his first NFL season. He completed 66.3% of his passes for 3,775 yards and a 29-12 passing touchdown-interception ratio in 2024.

Tennessee selected Cam Ward with the top overall pick at the 2025 NFL Draft. A road trip to Empower Field at Mile High and throwing against CB Patrick Surtain II, the reigning NFL AP Defensive Player of the Year, is not an ideal starting point for the rookie quarterback.

Washington Commanders (vs. New York Giants)

It’s never easy to pick against the hometown teams. Bet MGM has Washington as 6-point favorites in the home contest against the Giants. There may be better games to take an expected double-digit team like the Commanders, but expecting Big Blue to roll into Northwest Stadium and emerge with a victory could be a tough task.

Washington QB Jayden Daniels helped transformed a 4-13 squad into a 12-5 powerhouse that reached the NFC Championship Game. The sophomore QB will surely recall his two wins over the Giants last season, including a 21-18 win in Week 2 that represented his victory celebration in the NFL.

Giants QB Russell Wilson gets the first chance to shock the football landscape, but the veteran signal caller will need help from more than just Malik Nabers to pick up a win.

Arizona Cardinals (at New Orleans Saints)

The Cardinals travel to New Orleans in Week 1, yet the road team enters as a 6.5-point favorite over the Saints, per Bet MGM. New Orleans had limited cap space to improve a 5-win team. Whether or not that will be enough for new head coach Kellen Moore to work with will be seen.

Cardinals’ QB Kyler Murray has averaged 236 yards and two touchdowns across five career season openers. Meanwhile, the Cardinals’ defense, the 7th-ranked rushing unit in 2024, will look to stop RB Alvin Kamara and make QB Spencer Rattler beat them through the air.

Avoid: Cincinnati Bengals (at Cleveland Browns)

On the surface, the Bengals visiting the Browns seems like a tasty opening week selection. Cincinnati enters the game favored by 5.5 points so the oddsmakers agree the Bengals should emerge victorious.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has started slowly the last two seasons, including a 14-for-31 performance for 82 yards in a 24-3 loss in Cleveland to open the 2023 season. The Bengals will be a fine choice later in the season, but avoiding this play could be a smart move to advancing to Week 2.

