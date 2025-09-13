NFL Week 2 Sports Betting: Giants Visit Dallas, Jets Host Bills in Intra-State Clash

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

It will be an stress-free Sunday afternoon for New York residents following the NFL’s 1 P.M. kickoff window in Week 2. All three state-based squads will be competing in early action. The New York Giants travel to Dallas, while the New York Jets host the Buffalo Bills in New Jersey. Following the early window of games, kick back with a Super Bowl rematch and an NFC battle between highly-touted young QBs to close out the Sunday football schedule.

Sun. 1 p.m. ET: New York Giants (0-1) @ Dallas Cowboys (0-1)

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

If last weekend’s season-opening loss had played out differently for the Giants, there would be a glimmer of hope for a win heading into “Jerry World” in Texas. Russell Wilson finished 17-of-37 passing for 168 yards and was sacked twice. The non-QB running game provided no help against Washington with 30 total yards in the Week 1 loss. The Giants will need a better effort from the offense to steal a win against a team with an active multi-season win streak against them.

Dallas hung in well against Philadelphia as the defense adjusted to a new pressure scheme without Micah Parson’s in a 24-20 loss to the Eagles. The Cowboys have won eight straight games against the Giants. Meanwhile, Dak Prescott to extend his personal win streak to 14 consecutive victories against Big Blue, the second-longest winning streak in NFL history behind Bob Griese’s 17-game winning streak against the Bills in the 1970s.

ESPN Analytics likes Dallas with a 66% chance of winning on Sunday.

Sun. 1 p.m. ET: Buffalo Bills (1-0) @ New York Jets (0-1)

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

The Jets experienced a game-winning, 6-play scoring drive by Aaron Rodgers in Week 1. Unfortunately, the veteran QB now plays for the Steelers and he celebrated as Chris Boswell converted a 60-yard field goal for the final points in a 34-32 slugfest to drop New York to 0-1 start in 2025. Justin Fields, Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall all looked good in the opener, providing intrigue to the intra-state matchup against the Bills.

Bills signal caller Josh Allen stunned the Baltimore Ravens with a 17-point comeback over the final four minutes to power a 41-40 victory in a Week 1 shootout. Buffalo amassed nearly 500 yards in total offense, but the defense allowed 238 rushing yards to Baltimore. If the defense slow down the Jets run game, the Bills stand a solid chance of returning north with a 2-0 record.

Buffalo holds a 65% chance to win according to ESPN.

Sun. 4:25 p.m. ET: Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) @ Kansas City Chiefs (0-1)

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

An early-season rematch of Super Bowl LIX, the Chiefs will be looking for payback against the team that stopped their quest for three straight Super Bowl titles last season. Patrick Mahomes was outdueled by Justin Herbert in Sao Paulo, Brazil in a 27-21 loss to the Chargers last Friday night. Kansas City will be without their top wide receivers, Xavier Worthy (shoulder injury) and Rashee Rice (NFL suspension).

Philadelphia survived Dallas, 24-20, thanks in part to a late fourth-quarter drop by CeeDee Lamb which would’ve put the Cowboys in Eagles territory before the two minute warning. Philadelphia will be looking to get their own wideouts more involved in Week 2 after Jahan Dotson led the team with 59 receiving yards ahead of A.J. Brown (1 catch for 8 yards) and DeVonta Smith (3 catches for 16 yards) last Thursday night.

ESPN has Kansas City listed with a 52% chance win at Arrowhead despite entering as the underdog against Philadelphia.

Sun. 8:20 p.m. ET: Atlanta Falcons (0-1) @ Minnesota Vikings (1-0)

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

Sunday Night Football brings an NFC fight between two young QBs looking to establish their identity in the league. After a preseason injury derailed his 2024 season, J.J. McCarthy arrived in the NFL with his first win following three fourth-quarter touchdown drives in a 27-24 win against the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

Michael Penix Jr. led Atlanta’s offense to 358 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a tight 23-20 loss in the Falcon’s season opener. The sophomore quarterback completed 27 passes for 298 yards and a touchdown, while adding 21 yards and a score on the ground, too. The Falcons will need to get Bijan Robinson (24 yards on 12 carries) and Tyler Allgeier (24 yards on 10 carries) going against Minnesota to avoid an 0-2 start.

The Vikings are projected with a 65% chance to claim a home win, per ESPN.

