NFL Week 3 Sports Betting: Jets Soar to Tampa Bay, Giants Host Chiefs in Home Opener

The New York Giants and New York Jets are both seeking their first wins of the 2025 NFL season, but each has a difficult inter-conference battle ahead of them to claim victory in Week 3. The Jets will be up first with a road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 1 p.m. kickoff window on Sunday. The Giants play their first game at MetLife Stadium under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football with the Kansas City Chiefs in town for a primetime gridiron scrap. Before this weekend’s action gets going, the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins for an AFC East showdown on Thursday Night Football.

Thu. 8:20 p.m. ET: Miami Dolphins (0-2) @ Buffalo Bills (2-0)

Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York)

The Dolphins hit the road to Buffalo after a disastrous 0-2 start. Miami’s 284.5 yards per game (YPG) average is tied with the Arizona Cardinals for the 24th in the NFL. The passing game places middle of the pack (15th) with 215 YPG, while the run game is near the bottom of the NFL with a 69.5 YPG average, a mark that places them 29th out of 32 teams. The 26th ranked defense will need a big-time effort to stop the Bills.

Buffalo owns the top offense in the league with an average of 450 YPG, while boasting a top-10 defensive unit allowing less than 300 YPG. After successfully completing the Week 1 comeback against the Baltimore Ravens, the Bills trampled the Jets in Week 2 to remain unbeaten. QB Josh Allen already looks to be in mid-season form making the double-digits spread attainable for New York’s northernmost NFL football team.

Spread BUF -11.5 Money Line MIA +610, BUF -900 Total 50.5 Money Against the Spread BUF 88% Bets Against the Spread BUF 81% Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

ESPN Analytics favors Buffalo with a 77% chance of winning on Thursday night.

Sun. 1 p.m. ET: New York Jets (0-2) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)

Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa Bay, Florida)

With QB Justin Fields sidelined with a concussion, can the Jets rally behind Tyrod Taylor to find their first win in 2025? New York will need to lean on a 6th-ranked rushing attack which has averaged 141 YPG through the first two games this season. New York’s defense has allowed the third-most touchdowns (7) in 2025, but their passing defense ranks in the top half of the NFL (tied 13th).

Tampa Bay is also dealing with the injury bug, specifically on the offensive line. The Buccaneers are down three starting offensive lineman leaving many questions in front of QB Baker Mayfield. Linebackers (Haason Reddick and SirVocea Dennis) found their way onto the injury report on Sept. 17, so that will be something else to monitor ahead of game time in Florida.

Spread TB -6.5 Money Line NYJ +270, TB -335 Total 44.5 Money Against the Spread TB 79% Bets Against the Spread TB 73% Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

Tampa Bay enters the matchup with a 70% chance of victory, according to ESPN Analytics.

Sun. 8:20 p.m. ET: Kansas City Chiefs (0-2) @ New York Giants (0-2)

Location: MetLife Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

The Chiefs are in unfamiliar territory with an 0-2 start under All-Pro QB Patrick Mahomes. A Kansas City offense used to being elite has been merely average this season. The Chiefs offense sits in a 17th place tie with the Denver Broncos at 320.5 YPG in 2025. The Chiefs offense has not executed well in the red zone with a 40% touchdown rate, placing Kansas City 27th in the NFL.

The Giants are one of the few teams operating with a worse red zone TD rate than the Chiefs. New York has punched in only 14% of their chances inside the 20-yard line. Did the Giants offense unlock something in the fourth-quarter when they celebrated three touchdown scores against Dallas? Head coach Brian Daboll better hope so. His defensive unit allowing a league-worst 455 yards allowed per game (YAPG) this season.

Spread KC -5.5 Money Line KC -270, NYG +220 Total 44.5 Money Against the Spread KC 86% Bets Against the Spread KC 74% Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

ESPN Analytics favors Kansas City with a 65% chance of winning on Thursday night.

Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET: Detroit Lions (1-1) @ Baltimore Ravens (1-1)

Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland)

The final matchup in Week 3 could be a potential Super Bowl LX preview if things break correctly for both franchises. The Baltimore offense has been operating at mid-season form with consecutive 40-point performances in 2025. The Ravens defensive unit has been surprisingly leaky allowing 409.5 YAPG, an average ahead of only the Giants defense group in 2025.

After getting stopped by Green Bay’s defense in their 27-13 season opening loss, Detroit’s offense electrified the home crowd with a 52-point offensive performance in a win against Chicago in Week 2. The Lions bring a top-10 defensive unit (302.5 YAPG) into the primetime battle against the Ravens, who have scored the most offensive touchdowns (10) this season. Can Detroit find a way slow down Baltimore’s offense (337 YPG) to secure a second win in the 2025 NFL campaign?

Spread BAL -5.5 Money Line DET +198, BAL -240 Total 52.5 Money Against the Spread BAL 58% Bets Against the Spread DET 53% Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

ESPN’s Analytics list Baltimore with a 57% chance to win on Monday.

