NFL Week 3 Survivor Pool: 3 Choices To Advance to Week 4

For those following along at home, the record currently sits at 6-0 after two weeks of NFL action. The unpredictability of the NFC East reared its head in the shootout between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys, but the selected team (Dallas) still secured the victory. The San Francisco 49ers survived Brock Purdy’s turf toe in New Orleans, and the Baltimore Ravens continue to state their claim as the best offense in the NFL with a home win against the Cleveland Browns. That avoid the Buffalo Bills suggestion turned out to be hog wash, but that was just a recommendation, friends.

Onward and upward into Week 3 of the NFL slate. There is a double-digit spread alongside six matchups with less than a field goal difference helping to limit the pool of “comfortable” picks this week. Here are three options that will allow you to advance into the first full month of football action in your survivor pool or eliminator challenge.

Buffalo Bills (vs. Miami Dolphins)

Earlier this week, the betting line was stronger in favor of Buffalo with a -12.5 spread, per FanDuel Sportsbook. The odds have shifted slightly but still land in double-digit favorite territory for the Bills at -11.5 nearing kickoff on Thursday night. Buffalo has averaged 35 points per game (PPG) in 2025, while Miami’s offense has scored a total of 35 points in two losses. There is always the looming threat that Tua Tagovailoa and De’Von Achane get the Dolphins offense swimming in the right direction in Week 3.

While it might be a bit early to select a playoff bound squad like Buffalo in Week 3, you likely won’t find a more lopsided matchup around the NFL this week than the top-ranked Bills offense against the 26th-ranked Dolphins defense, allowing 375.5 yards per game (YPG).

Indianapolis Colts (at Tennessee Titans)

Daniel Jones operating the second best offense in the NFL is totally what I had on my 2025 early-season NFL bingo card. The results over the first two Colts contests have been encouraging with the ex-Giants QB tossing for an average of 284 yards this season. The Titans have allowed 228 yards through the air in 2025 which paves the way for Jones to have a successful afternoon on the road. Add in a healthy RB Jonathan Taylor for the Colts, who stomped all over the Denver Broncos in Week 2 with 25 carries for 165 yards, and you have the recipe for a solid offensive day in Tennessee.

Despite an electric touchdown pass last weekend, rookie Cam Ward has the Titans operating as the NFL’s worst offense averaging 192.5 YPG and only 102.6 passing YPG. The Colts appear primed to secure a critical divisional road win if they can continue their solid early-season play.

Kansas City Chiefs (vs. New York Giants)

With both teams sitting at 0-2, it is an incredibly important matchup for both the Giants and Chiefs. Only six teams have made the NFL playoffs in the history of the league, and none since the 2018 Houston Texans. The Walt Michaels-coached 1981 New York Jets (10-5-1 record) were the first team to accomplish the feat if you want to impress your friends with a fun fact. It was the Jets first playoff appearance since 1969.

Coach Andy Reid and QB Patrick Mahomes have worked too well together not to find Kansas City a way out of this early season predicament. The Chiefs offense has converted only 40% of their red zone chances, and will need to improve that percentage for consistent success. The Giants offense enters the game with the second-worst red zone rate in the NFL (14.3%), but Russell Wilson showed fight in the fourth-quarter against Dallas in Week 2. The 13th-ranked Kansas City defense should have enough fire power to slow down the Giants offense at MetLife Stadium on Sunday night.

Avoid: Washington Commanders (vs. Las Vegas Raiders)

Washington’s QB Jayden Daniels suffered a sprained left knee in the Commanders loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 2. Veteran QB Marcus Mariota is ready to take the snaps if he is called upon, but that is still unknown. Daniels did not practice on Wednesday, according to ESPN.

Despite a 1-1 record on the season, the Las Vegas defense has allowed more points (33) than the Raiders offense has scored (29) in 2025. Washington group could do enough offensively to overcome a less-than-inspiring team from Sin City, but do you really want to risk your whole season on that bet? Not a chance. Look elsewhere in Week 3.

