NFL Week 4 Sports Betting: Breece Hall Props, Jets vs Dolphins MNF Odds

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The New York Jets head south for the weekend for their first AFC East battle of the 2025 season. The also winless Miami Dolphins are patiently waiting at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, eager to score their first win of the season. Both teams rank in the bottom half of the league in passing, however, the Jets should have a sizable advantage in the run game against Miami on Sunday.

While doom and gloom reigns over the Jets following their 0-3 start, things are not as bleak as they appear in New York. The Jets have lost two games of those contests by less than a field goal. With a favorable schedule upcoming featuring several squads battling to get back to a .500 record (the Dallas Cowboys, the Denver Broncos, and Carolina Panthers), New York could navigate these turbulent early results to a winning record with a solid month of football.

In Miami, things have gone sideways since Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion during the 2024 NFL season. The Dolphins were 1-3 without their star QB last season, while maintaining a 4-4 record with the signal caller in the lineup. It’s been an ugly start to the season for Miami as the defense has allowed at least 30 points in all three matchups in 2025 so far.

Week 4: New York Jets (0-3) @ Miami Dolphins (0-3)

Kick Off: 7:15 p.m. ET (Mon., 09/29/25)

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

Early in the 2025 season, the Jets hold an advantage in the run game on both sides of the football in the matchup against the Dolphins. New York’s rushing offense is ranked as the 10th best unit in the NFL with an average of 127 yards per game (YPG). The Jets rush defense has been stout this season allowing 207 YPG to opposing running backs in 2025.

The Dolphins need to figure things out quickly as they quickly sink to the bottom of the NFL. The Dolphins pass offense is ranked 23rd with an average of 281 yards per game. That wouldn’t be so bad, except the Dolphins defense has conceded 370 yards per contest this season leading to 97 points allowed over the first three weeks of action.

Jets Odds vs. Dolphins in Week 4

Spread MIA -2.5 Money Line NYJ +130, MIA -154 Total 44.5 Points Money Against the Spread 61% MIA Bets Against the Spread 51% MIA Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

ESPN Analytics favors Miami with a 55% chance of winning on Thursday night.

Babos Bet: Breece Hall 100+ yards

Breece Hall opened the 2025 season with a stellar 107-yard performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, New York’s star running back has been limited to under 30 yards in each of his last two outings – 29 yards on 10 carries against Buffalo and 21 yards on 9 carries on the road against Tampa Bay. The tailback has an excellent matchup against a struggling run defense in Florida as he looks to get back on track in the 2025 campaign.

Hall’s Rushing Odds vs. Dolphins in Week 4

50+ Rushing Yards -174 80+ Rushing Yards +265 100+ Rushing Yards +580 125+ Rushing Yards +1280 Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

Sports betting content is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling carries financial risk. Only wager what you can afford to lose and ensure you meet legal age restrictions and location requirements. If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to 1-877-846-7369 or TEXT 467369 (HOPENY).

For more on the Giants, Jets, and NFL, visit AMNY.com