NFL Week 8: Best bets and top picks for Sunday’s action

Week 8 of the NFL season is here, as are some particularly exciting matchups, from the battle for the NFC South between the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons to one of the most exciting divisional rivalries in the NFL between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams to an opportunity to knock off the last undefeated team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Miami Dolphins vs. Detroit Lions

The Miami Dolphins travel to Detroit to take on D’Andre Swift and the Lions. For Miami, their offense is still working its way back to its early season success, where they averaged 83 points over their first three games. Over their last four, they’ve averaged just 16 points per game.

Granted, their early numbers are skewed thanks to a 42-point performance against the Baltimore Ravens, but it still shows the potential of an offense that features Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

For Detroit, they’ll be welcoming back star running back D’Andre Swift to the pride who has missed the past three games. This season, Swift is averaging an insane 8.6 yards per rushing attempt, and while that certainly won’t hold up over the season, Swift’s presence opens up the field for the passing game, in particular, rising wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The Lions were also a top-three scoring offense in the entire league before their last two games against the Patriots and Cowboys. Even now that they’ve been held to just six points over the past two weeks, they still rank as a top-ten-scoring offense.

This game has the potential to become a shootout tomorrow.

Best Bet: Bet The Over 51.5 (-110) | DraftKings Sportsbook

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Panthers and the Falcons will face off in a match that will determine who will lead the NFC South, at least for the next week. Carolina has had an interesting season, to say the least. Despite adding former number one pick Baker Mayfield, what were once bright expectations were dashed, leading to the Panthers trading away one of the greatest players the franchise has ever known.

Despite this, put on an absolute clinic against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, winning by a score of 21-3. It’s an odd thing, football. The cliche “any given Sunday” proved once again to be undefeated, and yet, just as quickly as the Panthers shockingly defeated last season’s division champs, they may find themselves facing a dose of reality.

Much like the Panthers, the Atlanta Falcons have had a bit of a surprise season. Gone are the days of Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, and now even Deion Jones. Now led by former second-overall draft pick Marcus Mariota, the Falcons have a legitimate shot at winning the division and making the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Despite star cornerback A.J. Terrell missing Sunday’s game, the Falcons’ offense, specifically the rushing attack, will not be denied, especially not at home, where they are 2-1 this season.

Best Bet: Atlanta Falcons Moneyline (-205) | DraftKings Sportsbook

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Finally, the Pittsburgh Steelers will face off against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in a battle of Pennsylvania. The Steelers are coming off of a tight loss against the Miami Dolphins. Despite their 2-5 record, the Steelers have been giant slayers of sorts taking down both the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The offense has holes, including rookie signal caller Kenny Pickett, but the defense for Pittsburgh is stubborn and unbending. With veteran leaders like Cam Hayward, Myles Jack, and Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Steelers continue to fight and will until the final whistle of their season blows.

While Philadelphia is almost certainly too much for Pittsburgh to take down, they very well can keep things close. The Eagles have a tendency to coast, especially during the second half.

With the current spread placed at +10.5 for the Steelers, expect them to cover in a rather low-scoring affair.

Best Bet: Pittsburgh Steelers cover +10.5 (-110) | DraftKings Sportsbook