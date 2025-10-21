NHL canceling 2026 Olympic send-off at UBS Arena

ELMONT, NY — The NHL has canceled its send-off event prior to the 2026 Winter Olympics in February that was scheduled to be held at UBS Arena, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed with amNewYork on Tuesday night.

With the NHL planning to send players to the Olympics for the first time since 2014, the league opted for a send-off for its players participating in the Winter Games in Milan-Cortina rather than its traditional All-Star Game.

While the details of the events were never solidified as to what the send-off would entail, UBS Arena was also given the 2027 All-Star event, which was confirmed by ESPN’s Emily Kaplan on Tuesday to be a traditional game and skills competition weekend.

