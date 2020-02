NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2015 first-round TV schedule

Below is the full 2015 NHL Stanley Cup conference quarterfinal TV schedule. (All times are Eastern.) Wednesday, April 15 Game …

Below is the full 2015 NHL Stanley Cup conference quarterfinal TV schedule. (All times are Eastern.)

Wednesday, April 15

Game 1 – Islanders at Washington, USA Network, 7 p.m.

Game 1 – Ottawa at Montreal, NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Game 1 – Chicago at Nashville, NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

Game 1 – Calgary at Vancouver, USA Network, 10 p.m.

Thursday, April 16

Game 1 – Pittsburgh at Rangers, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Game 1 – Detroit at Tampa Bay, CNBC, 7:30 p.m.

Game 1 – Minnesota at St. Louis, NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

Game 1 – Winnipeg at Anaheim, CNBC, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, April 17

Game 2 – Islanders at Washington, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Game 2 – Ottawa at Montreal, CNBC, 7 p.m.

Game 2 – Chicago at Nashville, NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

Game 2 – Calgary at Vancouver, CNBC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 18

Game 2 – Detroit at Tampa Bay**, NBC, 3 p.m.

Game 2 – Minnesota at St. Louis**, NBC, 3 p.m.

Game 2 – Pittsburgh at Rangers, NBC, 8 p.m.

Game 2 – Winnipeg at Anaheim, NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 19

Game 3 – Washington at Islanders, NBC, Noon

Game 3 – Nashville at Chicago, NBC, 3 p.m.

Game 3 – Montreal at Ottawa, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Game 3 – Vancouver at Calgary, NBCSN, 10 p.m.

Monday, April 20

Game 3 – Rangers at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Game 3 – St. Louis at Minnesota, CNBC, 8 p.m.

Game 3 – Anaheim at Winnipeg***, NHL Network, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, April 21

Game 3 – Tampa Bay at Detroit, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Game 4 – Washington at Islanders, USA Network, 7:30 p.m.

Game 4 – Nashville at Chicago, NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

Game 4 – Vancouver at Calgary, USA Network, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 22

Game 4 – Montreal at Ottawa, USA Network, 7 p.m.

Game 4 – N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Game 4 – St. Louis at Minnesota, NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

Game 4 – Anaheim at Winnipeg, USA Network, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 23

Game 4 – Tampa Bay at Detroit, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Game 5 – Islanders at Washington*, TBD, TBD

Game 5 – Chicago at Nashville*, TBD, TBD

Game 5 – Calgary at Vancouver*, TBD, TBD

Friday, April 24

Game 5 – Ottawa at Montreal*, TBD, TBD

Game 5 – Pittsburgh at Rangers*, TBD, TBD

Game 5 – Minnesota at St. Louis*, TBD, TBD

Game 5 – Winnipeg at Anaheim*, TBD, TBD

Saturday, April 25

Game 5 – Detroit at Tampa Bay*, TBD, TBD

Game 6 – Washington at Islanders*, TBD, TBD

Game 6 – Nashville at Chicago*, TBD, TBD

Game 6 – Vancouver at Calgary*, TBD, TBD

Sun., April 26

Game 6 – Montreal at Ottawa*, TBD,TBD

Game 6 – Rangers at Pittsburgh*, TBD, TBD

Game 6 – St. Louis at Minnesota*, TBD, TBD

Game 6 – Anaheim at Winnipeg*, TBD, TBD

Monday, April 27

Game 6 – Tampa Bay at Detroit*, TBD, TBD

Game 7 – Islanders at Washington*, TBD, TBD

Game 7 – Chicago at Nashville*, TBD, TBD

Game 7 – Calgary at Vancouver*, TBD, TBD

Tuesday, April 28

Game 7 – Ottawa at Montreal*, TBD, TBD

Game 7 – Pittsburgh at Rangers*, TBD, TBD

Game 7 – Winnipeg at Anaheim*, TBD, TBD

Game 7 – Detroit at Tampa Bay*, TBD, TBD

Game 7 – Minnesota at St. Louis*

*if necessary

**signifies regionalized coverage. On Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, select markets will receive Red Wings-Lightning on NBC, and Wild-Blues on NBCSN. Remaining markets will receive Wild-Blues on NBC, and Red Wings-Lightning on NBCSN.

***NBCSN will join in progress following Rangers-Penguins game.