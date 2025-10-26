Nick Mangold, Jets legend, dead at 41 due to complications from kidney disease

Sep 25, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Retired New York Jets center Nick Mangold looks on before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Mangold, long-time New York Jets offensive lineman and franchise legend, has passed away due to complications from kidney disease at the age of 41 on Saturday night, the team confirmed on Sunday.

“Nick was more than a legendary center,” Jets chairman Woody Johnson said. “He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football. Off the field, Nick’s wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family… Nick Mangold will forever be a Jet.”

Mangold, who had been fighting this disease since 2006, had recently announced in a letter on social media that he was in need of a kidney transplant after needing to undergo dialysis treatments.

“I always knew this day would come,” Mangold wrote. “But I thought I would have more time.”

Mangold spent his entire 11-year NFL career with the Jets after being drafted 29th overall out of Ohio State in 2006. He started in each of the 164 games he played in, and was an anchor of the franchise’s last great squads, which made back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances in 2009 and 2010. He started 89 straight games from 2006 to 2011, garnering NFL First-Team All-Pro honors in 2009 and 2010, and Second-Team honors in 2011.

His seven Pro Bowl selections are second-most in Jets history behind Hall-of-Fame offensive tackle Winston Hill.

Mangold was inducted into the Jets Ring of Honor on Sept. 25, 2022, the same season as his long-time teammates, offensive lineman D’Brickashaw Ferguson, and cornerback Darrelle Revis. He is among the 52 Modern Era players currently eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a list that will be reduced to 25 men in December.

“Nick was the embodiment of consistency, strength, and leadership,” Jets vice chairman Christopher Johnson said. “For over a decade, he anchored our offensive line with unmatched skill and determination, earning the respect of teammates, opponents, and fans alike. His contributions on the field were extraordinary — but it was his character, humility, and humor off the field that made him unforgettable.”

For more on Nick Mangold and the Jets, visit AMNY.com