Grab $1,000 no-sweat bet for MLB, Wimbledon with this FanDuel promo code

The weekend is here and this FanDuel promo code is bringing the heat. Instead of betting on the games like a regular Joe, take advantage of the latest no-sweat first bet.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000 No Sweat First Bet!

ALL SPORTS! BET NOW

New players who sign up with any of the links on this page will automatically activate this FanDuel promo code. Bettors in most states will be eligible for a $1,000 no-sweat first bet. Players in Indiana, Colorado, and Virginia will be able to take advantage of other state-specific offers.

Local baseball fans have to be enjoying the season. The Yankees have the best record in baseball and the Mets are holding onto a slim lead in the NL East. New Yorkers have been dominating the baseball scene this year.

This FanDuel promo code will unlock a massive bonus for new users in every state. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this offer and the registration process.

Click here to sign up with this FanDuel promo code and grab a $1,000 no-sweat first bet. Players in Indiana, Colorado, and Virginia will be eligible for other state-specific offers.

Click here to grab a $150 bonus in Indiana.

to grab a $150 bonus in Indiana. Colorado bettors are eligible for a 100% first-deposit match by clicking here .

. Click here to grab a 100% first bet match in Virginia.

FanDuel Promo Code’s No-Sweat First Bet

This no-sweat first bet isn’t a guarantee but it’s a great way to tilt the odds in your favor. Instead of betting with boosted odds or a deposit match, players can grab up to $1,000 in insurance on their first bet.

Any potential losses will be refunded in free bets. For instance, someone who loses on a $500 first bet will receive $500 in free bets. In effect, this FanDuel promo code provides new bettors with a second chance.

How to Claim This FanDuel Promo Code

Signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook can be done from a computer or mobile device. For the best overall experience, we recommend downloading the app. Here’s a quick step-by-step guide to help new users get started:

Click here to automatically activate this promo code for a $1,000 no-sweat first bet.

to automatically activate this promo code for a $1,000 no-sweat first bet. Create an account by inputting basic identifying information.

Make a deposit using any of the available banking methods.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to any iOS or Android device.

Place a $1,000 no-sweat first bet.

Other State-Specific Offers

This $1,000 no-sweat first bet is the best way to get started, but it’s not the only way to bet on the games. Indiana, Colorado, and Virginia all have unique state-specific offers to choose from. Here’s a quick look at these offers:

New players in Indiana who bet $5 on any game will automatically win $150 in bonus cash. Click here to get started.

to get started. Bettors in Colorado are eligible for a 100% match up to $250 on all first deposits. Click here to sign up.

to sign up. Anyone in Virginia can get a 100% free-bet match on any first bet. Click here to begin the registration process.

Click here to sign up with this FanDuel promo code and grab a $1,000 no-sweat first bet. Players in Indiana, Colorado, and Virginia will be eligible for other state-specific offers.