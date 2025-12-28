‘Zero’ truth to Mohammed Sofo links to Aston Villa, Stuttgart: Sources

Mar 1, 2025; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls forward Mohammed Sofo (37) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half against Nashville SC at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Recent reports linking Red Bull New York’s youngster Mohammed Sofo to Stuttgart of the German Bundesliga or Aston Villa of the Premier League are false, multiple sources tell amNewYork.

One source went as far as to say there was “zero” truth to the rumors, which originated from AfricaFoot.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian forward broke into New York’s first team in 2025 due to the injury troubles of former star winger Lewis Morgan, who was traded earlier this month to San Diego FC. Sofo scored eight goals in 30 matches across all competitions, showing flashes of a threatening, speedy threat on the wings.

He has been streaky, though. All eight of his goals came in his first 14 appearances, meaning he went goalless across his final 16 of a season that saw the Red Bulls miss the MLS playoffs for the first time in 16 years.

Sofo’s role with New York in 2026 is uncertain. A new-look side has been promised under new head of sport Julian de Guzman, who promptly hired USMNT legend Michael Bradley as head coach. Attacking reinforcements are on the way to support veteran striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, beginning with 22-year-old US international Cade Cowell, who arrives in New York on a one-year loan with an option to buy from Mexican outfit Chivas de Guadalajara.

