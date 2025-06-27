Noah Dobson, Mathieu Darche comment on Islanders, Canadiens blockbuster trade before 2025 NHL Draft

Both former New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson and new general manager Mathieu Darche disclosed that their split, which sent Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens on Friday afternoon just hours before the 2025 NHL Draft, was mutual.

In return, Darche — who has been at the helm for roughly one month — received the 16th and 17th picks along with winger Emil Heineman. After taking defenseman Matthew Schaefer No. 1 overall, the Islanders took forward Victor Eklund at No. 16 and bruising Canadian defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson.

“I think after the season, played in the World Championships, came back, and we had a new GM,” Dobson, who was a restricted free agent, said (h/t Ethan Sears, New York Post). “Obviously, he was getting settled. Once conversations started with my representation, we tried to work on finding a deal and staying on Long Island. That was always the goal at the start. Unable to find any common ground on that. At some point, we just felt best to go in different directions and maybe look for a trade. I got nothing but great things to say about the Islanders organization and my time there, and wish them nothing but the best moving forward. At the end of the day, things like this happen.”

Initial reports revealed that Dobson’s camp was looking for a contract worth $11 million annually. His deal with the Canadiens will pay him an average of $9.5 million per season over the next eight years.

“We tried to sign Noah and we couldn’t agree on a contract,” Darche, who stated earlier this week that his top priority was to sign all his RFAs, including Dobson, said. “That happens in sports. The whole negotiation was very amicable. Once we couldn’t get to an agreement, we worked together to find a spot where he was comfortable going and what got us the best return possible for the New York Islanders.”

While Dobson was once considered a fixture of the Islanders’ blue line for years to come, Darche did well to cushion the blow of losing the 25-year-old. At just 17 years old, the highly-touted and supremely gifted Schaefer will push for a spot on the NHL roster come October, while Aitcheson blended skill and physicality perfectly in juniors, scoring a Barrie Colts franchise-record 26 goals last season.

