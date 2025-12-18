Team USA already recognizing Mets’ Nolan McLean’s high ceiling

Aug 27, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Nolan McLean (26) delivers a pitch during the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

If there was a non-Juan-Soto bright spot that emerged from the New York Mets’ disastrous 2025 campaign, it was the emergence of Nolan McLean.

The organization’s top pitching prospect dazzled in his five-week MLB debut, going 5-1 with a 2.06 ERA in eight starts while setting some significant records along the way.

Team USA came calling this week, as they added the 24-year-old to their roster for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, which runs from March 5-17.

With such little pro experience, his selection is a surprise, especially considering he and fellow Mets hurler Clay Holmes were only the second and third starting pitchers added to the US roster alongside Pittsburgh Pirates superstar Paul Skenes. The Americans also added Minnesota Twins ace Joe Ryan to their staff.

Holmes was dependable in his first year as a starting pitcher after converting from a closer role with the Yankees. In Queens, he went 12-8 with a 3.53 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 165.2 innings pitched.

While it is a significant honor, there are some concerns that will come with McLean heading to the World Baseball Classic. This is going to be his first full season in the majors, where he is projected to serve as New York’s ace. That means a front-line starter’s workload for a young arm that has never thrown more than 113.2 innings in a season, dating back to his collegiate days at Oklahoma State.

Work with Team USA not only adds more innings, but tweaks a normal ramp-up process that comes with a full spring training. Instead, he’ll have a maximum of three weeks with the Mets down at their facilities in Port St. Lucie, FL, before the World Baseball Classic starts.

