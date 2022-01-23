Here’s the 4 best Bills vs. Chiefs betting promos, sportsbook bonuses

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will put a bow on the NFL Divisional Round this evening and bettors everywhere will be looking for the best sportsbook promos and bonuses. This is especially true in the recently-launched NY sports betting market, where bettors will have the ability to wager on the in-market Bills. While the game could go a number of ways, there is no doubt that it will draw massive betting action.

With huge value to be had at the top NY sports betting apps, let’s take a look at the 4 best Bills vs. Chiefs betting promos and sportsbook app bonuses available before kickoff.

Best Bills vs. Chiefs Sports Betting App Promos, Bonuses

FanDuel New York 125-1 Scoring Bonus

There’s two reasons why FanDuel has our favorite Bills vs. Chiefs promo. It carries crazy odds, and it can’t-lose. Literally. Bettors can deposit $10 and wager just $1 on either team to win the game. By doing so, they will lock in a 125-1 payout if either team scores at least once. Those of you familiar with playoff football know that in order for a game to end a team must score. So, yeah, this is a total guarantee and of the best offers available during the NFL Playoffs at what’s one of the best NY sports betting apps.

DraftKings New York 56-1 Odds

DraftKings also offers a wild odds bonus, but this one will require bettors to pick the winner of Bills-Chiefs. Either way, betting on the game with 56-1 odds is a can’t-miss opportunity. Lock in either side with a $5 wager to win $280. Meanwhile, be sure to check out the odds boosts for the game and get up to a $150 bonus simply for making same game parlay bets. In total, this is a can’t-miss opportunity at a top NY sports betting app.

BetMGM New York Risk-Free Bet or Touchdown Bonus

This is the first weekend since BetMGM New York launched, but it’s been a leader in several other markets to this point. The NY sports betting app has two Bills-Chiefs promos available today, providing bettors with the chance to make a $1,000 risk-free first bet or grab 20-1 touchdown odds. With the touchdown bonus, those who place a $10 moneyline wager on either side will automatically activate a $200 bonus should either the Bills or Chiefs go on to score at least one touchdown. Given these teams put up a combined 58 points in their first meeting and oddsmakers expect a wild one this evening, this bonus should pay rather quickly.

Caesars Sportsbook New York 100% Deposit Match

Caesars Sportsbook New York offers new players a 100% deposit match at sign up to those who make a first deposit of at least $50. This bonus caps out at $1,500, but provides the most upside in the New York betting market. That said, bettors elsewhere can get a $1,001 first bet match by signing up today. Meanwhile, players in all states will receive a 33% parlay boost on Sunday’s games, a live free bet offer, and a special Super Boost on Josh Allen to throw for at least one touchdown and the Bills to win at a +140 payout.

