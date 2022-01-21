Activate these NY sports betting apps to get $1000s in promo bonuses now

With five different NY sports betting apps now live, the competition to bring in new sportsbook players continues this weekend both ahead of and during the NFL Divisional Round. The latest app to join the party, BetMGM New York, went live Monday and will get its first crack at an NFL weekend when the playoffs resume Saturday.

With the top NY sports betting apps offering thousands of dollars in bonuses during the coming days, we’ve rounded up the best free bets, risk-free bets, deposit matches, and crazy no-brainer odds available in the New York market. Below, we will run through the best deals and how to take advantage of each.

NY Sports Betting Apps for NFL Divisional Round Weekend

Many fans consider the NFL Divisional Round to be the best football weekend of the year. With two games on each day and the stakes high, the claim may be true, particularly during a slate with four games featuring tight point spreads. Undoubtedly, this will be a massive NY sports betting weekend, and the top apps are approaching it aggressively.

Caesars NY Deposit-Free Bonus and Deposit Match

One of the hottest NY sports betting apps is undoubtedly Caesars Sportsbook. It comes into the NFL Divisional Round offering a $300 bonus without a deposit just for signing up. This gives prospective players plenty of bonus cash and the ability to get a feel for the app and its aggressive specials. However, those looking to grab the market’s best overall bonus package can also make a first deposit and receive up to a $3,000 match.

Eye-popping bonus totals link with aggressive game and player prop boosts that are available daily and go along with free bets, risk-free bets, and other payout specials across all four NFL games this weekend.

FanDuel Sportsbook Exclusive Bet $1, Win $125 Scoring Promo

As is the case in other legal markets, FanDuel has emerged as one of the best NY sports betting apps. It looks to build on its early success once again this weekend with an offer exclusively available through this site. Bettors can wager $1 on any team to win any game this weekend. If either team in that game scores at least one point — which they have to — FanDuel will pay out a $125 bonus. This is the ultimate no-brainer in that postseason games cannot end in a tie, thus needing a score to break a potential deadlock. Essentially, the app will give $125 simply for making a $10 deposit and $1 wager on any game.

BetMGM New York TD Bonus, $1K Risk-Free

BetMGM enters its first weekend live in New York looking to make up for some lost time with two different intriguing bonuses. New players can grab either a $1,000 risk-free bet for use on any game or get a bet $10, win $200 special on any NFL game to have 1+ touchdown. Notably, all four games this weekend have rather high point totals, including Bills-Chiefs which sits in the mid-50s. Bet $10 on any team to win, and if that game features at least one touchdown by either team, grab a $200 bonus on top of any potential moneyline winnings.

DraftKings 56-1 Odds on Any NFL Postseason Game

DraftKings New York runs back its popular 56-1 odds special once again this weekend. New players can wager $5 to win $280 on any team to win any postseason game. Additionally, the app offers multiple game and player prop boosts along with up to $150 in bonuses for placing same game parlays this weekend.

BetRivers NY

BetRivers continues a solid offering. A stellar app experience, daily odds boosts, and a $250 first deposit match provide a nice alternative way to score additional bonuses and shop for some of New York’s best betting odds.

