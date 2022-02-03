The 4 NY sports betting apps that are a must-have for Super Bowl 56

Most NY sports betting apps will be just a bit more than a month old when Super Bowl 56 kicks off Feb. 13. While NY online sports betting has gotten off to a fast and furious start, New York players will now get their first opportunity to bet on the biggest game on the sports calendar. Betting action will be massive on the Bengals-Rams matchup, particularly with the top NY sports betting apps, which will offer wild Super Bowl promos and bonuses between now and kickoff.

With absolutely huge value in play, let’s take a look at the four best NY sports betting apps for Super Bowl 56.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW YORK GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYCZR SIGNUP BONUS $1,500!

DEPOSIT MATCH! BET NOW

The 4 Best NY Sports Betting Apps for Super Bowl 56

The Super Bowl isn’t quite here yet, but there’s no need to wait if you’re looking to sign up for some of the best NY sports betting apps in advance of the game. The top operators have already rolled out plenty on Bengals-Rams promos. With free bets, crazy odds, risk-free wagers, and other deals in play, let’s run through the best of what the market has to offer.

Caesars Sportsbook NY $1,500 Deposit Match

Caesars Sportsbook has taken on more total money in the first month of NY sports betting than any other app. Part of it has to do with its aggressive ad placements, some of it has to do with its market-best sign up promo, and, frankly, the other part in play is that it’s just a stellar app.

That said, the Caesars Sportsbook NY Super Bowl promo offers the most upside anywhere. New players who sign up and deposit at least $50 will receive a dollar-for-dollar match bonus, effectively doubling a new account’s total balance. Deposit $100, get $100. Put $300 in there, get $300 — all the way up to $1,500.

While big bonus cash will rule the package, the app will offer dozens upon dozens of odds boosts on not just Bengals-Rams, but also nightly, NBA, NHL, soccer, and college basketball action in the days leading up to kickoff. Pair those offers up with risk-free same game parlays and other bonus payouts, and Caesars asserts itself as a must-have NY sports betting app for Super Bowl 56.

Click here to get the Caesars Sportsbook NY 100% deposit match.

FanDuel NY 56-1 Odds

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS 56-1 ODDS!

SUPER BOWL 56! CLAIM OFFER

Let’s say you’re looking for NY sports betting apps for the Super Bowl that require very little upfront commitment and pay out an awesome cash bonus. FanDuel Sportsbook NY is the app for you.

With its Super Bowl promo, New York players can deposit $10, bet $5, and win $280 at 56-1 odds by simply picking the winner of Bengals-Rams. Don’t worry about beating the spread, risking $100s, or any other complicating factors. Pick a winner, walk away with $280 in cash.

Click here to get the FanDuel NY Super Bowl promo and get 56-1 odds.

DraftKings NY 56-1 Odds, $10 Million in Free Bets

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS 56-1 ODDS!

SUPER BOWL 56! CLAIM OFFER

DraftKings is arriving at the NY sports betting Super Bowl party with a 56-1 odds offer of its own along with the chance to score a part of $10 million in free bets. Those who deposit at least $5 can wager at 56-1 odds on the Bengals or Rams to win. They can also opt-in before 2 p.m. on the day of the game and check back after kickoff to win one of five $1 million free bets or a share of $5 million in additional free bets.

That’s quite a 1-2 combo, and when you pair it up with a ton of odds boosts and additional offers on other sports leading up to the game, you get one of the best NY sports betting apps for the Super Bowl.

Click here to get 56-1 odds and a portion of $10 million in free bets with DraftKings New York.

BetMGM 20-1 Touchdown Bonus or $1,000 Risk-Free

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK BET $10, WIN $200 ON TD! CLAIM NOW SUPER BOWL 56 BET $10, WIN $200

TD BONUS CLAIM OFFER

And if you’re looking for some optionality from your NY sports betting app when it comes to Super Bowl promos, then check out BetMGM. Go into the fray with a $1,000 risk-free bet on the game, or secure a bet $10 to win $200 bonus that pays if the Rams and Bengals combine to score at least one touchdown.

Click here to get the $1,000 risk-free bet. Get the bet $10, win $200 touchdown bonus right here.