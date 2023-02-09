The 3 NY sports betting apps to get ahead of Super Bowl 57

Super Bowl 57 is approaching fast and here are the three must-have NY sports betting apps. New bettors can get off to a fast start on the biggest betting day of the year.

Sign up with the DraftKings, FanDuel, and Caesars apps to unlock the best boosts and bonuses for Super Bowl 57. These promos include bonus bets, no-sweat offers, and creative bonuses.

Super Bowl 57: 3 Must-Have NY Sports Betting Apps

The Eagles and Chiefs have been two of the Super Bowl favorites all season long. No one is surprised to see these two teams heading to Glendale, AZ for the big game. Patrick Mahomes is searching for his second Super Bowl MVP in four years. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts is proving that he’s more than a system quarterback. Let’s take a look at the three best NY sports betting apps out there for Eagles-Chiefs.

DraftKings NY App: Bet $5, Win $200 on Super Bowl 57

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the most well-known brands in the industry and that’s not by accident. Super Bowl 57 is a great opportunity for new bettors to secure an easy win. Anyone who signs up now and places a $5 wager on the Eagles or Chiefs will win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

These bonus bets will hit your account right away. As a result, new players who take advantage of this offer will have access to $200 in bonus bets to use on any Super Bowl markets. This is a fool-proof way to bet on the Eagles or Chiefs with house money.

Click here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and win $200 in bonus bets on Super Bowl 57.

Get the FanDuel App for $3,000 No-Sweat Bet Super Bowl Offer

FanDuel Sportsbook is raising the bar with a truly insane offer. Bettors who sign up with the FanDuel app will have the chance to place a no-sweat bet of up to $3,000. Any losses on your first bet will trigger an automatic refund in bonus bets.

In other words, players will have a safety net in place if their first Super Bowl bet loses. For instance, someone who loses on a $1,500 wager will receive $1,500 back in bonus bets. However, anyone who wins on that first bet will be taking home straight cash.

New players who sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook can get a $3,000 no-sweat bet for Eagles-Chiefs. Click here to get started.

Caesars Sportsbook NY Delivers $1,250 Bet, Other Bonuses

Caesars Sportsbook is delivering a trio of bonuses to New York bettors on the app. First off, every player will have a $1,250 bet to use on the Super Bowl. Place a real money wager on either team and receive a refund in bet credits if it loses.

As for the other two aspects of this promotion, new members will receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits as well. These can be used to unlock long-term membership perks. These offers could include anything from hotel benefits to dining packages at exclusive Caesars locations. This is one of the most unique offers available for the Super Bowl this weekend.

Click this link and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to get a $1,250 first bet for the Super Bowl.

New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum bet credit $1,500; must be used within 14 days of receipt. See caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.