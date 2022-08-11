The 3 best NY sports betting promos for NFL preseason games

All 32 NFL teams will be in action for preseason play this weekend, and this marks the first opportunity for Empire State bettors to lock in NY sports betting promos for a full season of football action.

That said, this weekend marks for the first opportunity for prospective bettors to wager on teams like the Giants, Jets, and Bills, all right from the very start. Meanwhile, some of the industry’s top sportsbooks will be offering outstanding benefits for those getting involved.

So, whether you’re looking to bet games like Eagles-Jets, Giants-Patriots, or anything in between, there are three outstanding options worth taking note of. Let’s jump into the best of the best.

Best NY sports betting promos

Whether it’s risk-free bets, deposit matches, or no-brainer guarantees which are available for MLB games (and can then be utilized on football and other events), there’s plenty of flexibility in getting great value.

Caesars Sportsbook: $1,500 for NFL Preseason

The most high upside NY sports betting promo comes over at Caesars Sportsbook, which offers $1,500 risk-free to any player who signs up. As has been the case since the state’s betting platform first went live earlier this year, Caesars has been a leader in terms of being the most aggressive with its incentives.

Along with this risk-free bet, players can also get into the mix by taking advantage of dozens of odds boosts and other perks, including a special MLB bonus that pays $5 for every homer hit during the Field of Dreams game.

So, whether it’s 16 different preseason football games, MLB, PGA, or Premier League, Caesars brings a strong set of options.

Click here to lock in Caesars promo code AMNY15 for a $1,500 risk-free bet.

DraftKings Has 2 Strong Options

New players can take two separate paths to unlock one of the best NY sports betting promos for NFL action. The first comes in the form of $1,050 in free bets. New players can start with a $50 free bet just for making a $5 first wager. Additionally, bettors will receive 20% of their initial deposit in free bets. So, bettors can tally over $1,000 to bet on upcoming events.

Meanwhile, those who want a considerable return while keeping the upfront investment mild can play just $5 on any upcoming MLB game and receive $100 in free bets. This brings a 20 to 1 return, and the bonuses can be played on NFL preseason matchups.

Click here to receive up to $1,050 in free bets or here to get the bet $5, win $100 MLB offer.

FanDuel $1,000 No-Sweat Bet

Certainly, FanDuel Sportsbook has established itself as one of the best NY sports betting promo options for new players, and the app has been immensely popular, establishing itself as a market leader out of the gate.

Also noteworthy is that FanDuel supplies some of the best in-game betting options once the college football and NFL seasons kickoff. Whether it’s 100s of in-game live betting options, unique bet insurance specials, odds boosts, or other no-brainers, the app brings loyal players recurring specials that help enhance potential wins and scale back potential losses.

Get the FanDuel NFL preseason promo code by clicking right here.