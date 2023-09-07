As football fans prepare for a loaded NFL Week 1 slate of games, there are three NY sports betting promos that Empire State bettors should consider. Each of these sports betting promos will offer players a three-figure guaranteed bonus or up to $1,000 in second-chance bets.

Sports bettors in search of the best NY sports betting promos have come to the right place. Our list includes the three top offers from legal online sports betting operators in the Empire State, which can be applied to NFL Week 1 matchups.

NY Sports Betting Promos: Welcome Back NFL with 3 Awesome Offers

One critical thing to keep in mind right from the get-go is that the three NFL sports betting promos that are detailed below can be applied to any game taking place this week. If you want to sign up and bet on the New York Giants on Sunday night against the Cowboys, either team in Monday night’s showdown between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets, or another game altogether is up to you. Let’s take a closer look at what each of these offers brings to the table for Week 1.

Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus, $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket with FanDuel Sportsbook NY

The first offer on our list comes from FanDuel Sportsbook NY. This new user promo actually includes two bonuses in one. Players who register via our links will first have the opportunity to Bet $5, Get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets with a wager on any of Week 1’s NFL games. This $200 return in bonus bets will convey win or lose, making it a real no-brainer offer for prospective players.

In addition to the $200 in bonus bets, new bettors will also receive a $100 discount for any NFL Sunday Ticket offer. This can be applied to any NFL Sunday Ticket package through YouTube or YouTube TV. One thing that’s made Sunday Ticket so popular is the ability to watch four games at once on the same screen. If you’re planning on signing up for NFL Sunday Ticket anyway, getting a $100 discount plus $200 in bonus bets for a $5 wager on any game is a pretty great deal.

Click here to Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets win or lose and lock-in $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bet $50, Get $250 Bonus Bets Win or Lose with Caesars Sportsbook NY

Caesars Sportsbook NY has a tremendous deal of its own for new sports bettors. Any player who registers with Caesars NY promo code AMNY2GET will have the chance to Bet $50, Get $250 in bonus bets. The great thing about this offer is that the bonus bets will convey no matter what. That means if you wager $50 on the Giants to win on Sunday night, you’ll get back $250 in bonus bets win or lose.

It’s also important to note how the $250 bonus will hit your account. The first of five $50 bonus bets will convey once your initial bet processes. Then, you will receive a $50 bonus bet over each of the next four Mondays to round out the $250 bonus. Each bonus bet can be used on that week’s NFL action and more.

Click here and apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY2GET to Bet $50, Get $250 in guaranteed bonus bets.

Get Up to $1,000 Second-Chance Bets with PointsBet NY

The final offer on our list of NY sports betting promos comes from PointsBet NY. New users who sign up through our links will get to take advantage of a generous offer that will provide up to $1,000 in second-chance bets. The mechanics of this offer are a bit different from those found with other sportsbooks.

This promo effectively gives you ten $100 second-chance bets to use one at a time over a ten-day period. If you were to wager on the Giants-Cowboys game on Sunday night, you’d be able to bet up to $100 on any market and either win a cash profit or $100 in second-chance bets to use on other games. On Monday, you’d get to wager up to $100 on a market in the Bills-Jets game and either pick up cash winnings or up to $100 in bonus bets with a loss. This process would continue daily for the first ten days that you are a PointsBet NY player.

Lock-in up to $1,000 in second-chance bets with PointsBet NY when you click here to sign up ahead of NFL Week 1 action.

