DraftKings goes up against NY sports betting sites with bet $5, get $200 NFL offer

We’re into the final stretch before a brand new NFL season kicks off, and that means NY sports betting sites like DraftKings will be looking to incentivize new sign ups with a smattering of new player specials. In fact, for NFL Week 1 games beginning with Thursday’s Bills-Rams showdown and ending with Broncos-Seahawks on Monday night, new players will receive a bet $5, get $200 bonus. Moreover, any player who wagers on the opener will automatically win their bet if their squad goes up by seven points or more.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY FOOTBALL GAME! CLAIM OFFER

DraftKings Sportsbook is just one of a few NY sports betting sites that is looking to attack the new NFL season with strong offers. After a fast start to New York’s betting operation this year, fall approaches with the first opportunity to bet on an entire regular season for the very first time.

NY Sports Betting Race: DraftKings Looks to Capitalize

While the Jets, Giants, and Bills were each in action at the start of New York sports betting back in January, things are a bit different this September. Both the Giants and Jets were wrapping up brutal campaigns, while the Bills were the lone in-state team that made the postseason. That said, despite a wild card round win, Buffalo’s Super Bowl dreams were dashed in an epic AFC Divisional Round loss to the Chiefs.

This year, however, there’s hope surrounding all three teams, and this hope — plus weekly packed slates of games from Thursday through Monday — mean there should be some serious activity at NY sports betting sites. As it goes up against the likes of FanDuel and Caesars for top billing, DraftKings is looking to bring in new players by offering a dynamic set of bonuses.

Not only will players receive $200 in bets immediately after placing a $5 wager on any NFL Week 1 game, they can also avoid bad beats by opting-in and taking advantage of a secondary offer. Bet Bills-Rams in the opener and automatically win the wager if the team backed goes ahead by at least seven points. On Sunday, do the same for many game and avoid any late-game drama if the pick gets up by 10 points or more. With these specials and profit boosts in the mix, DraftKings stacks up favorably in terms of the NY sports betting site offers this weekend.

How to get Started

Those looking to take advantage of the DraftKings Sportsbook NFL offer, one that is tops among NY sports betting sites, can do so by following a few simple steps:

Click here to lock in the bet $5, get $200 bonus.

to lock in the bet $5, get $200 bonus. Complete a brief sign up.

Make a first deposit of no fewer than $5.

Place a wager on any team to win in Week 1 and receive the $200.

Apply the funds to other games, including on in-market games like Giants-Titans and Jets-Ravens.

A Look at Other NY Sports Betting Sites

In terms of how the DraftKings bet $5, get $200 deal stacks up against other NY sports betting sites, it’s certainly in the mix. Caesars brings new users a $1,250 first bet (score it here), odds boosts, and other rewards. FanDuel delivers a bet $5, get $150 bonus (get it here) while PointsBet offers four separate $200 risk-free bets (nail it down here).