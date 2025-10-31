NYC MARATHON | The funniest NYC Marathon signs that could only exist here

Photos courtesy of What Is New York

These signs could only be found in NYC.

The TCS New York City Marathon returns Nov. 2, attracting the world’s greatest runners and the Five Boroughs’ quippiest spectators. Before over 55,000 runners hit the streets on Sunday, we’d like to shed light on the burden of their two million friends, family, and supporters: designing a clever sign.

Based on last year’s performances — courtesy of our friends at @whatisnewyork — they’ve got quite a tough act to follow. Here are a few of our favorites:

Thanks to our friends at @WhatIsNewYork for collecting these gems from marathons’ past. From sarcasm to chaos, these signs prove that New Yorkers might just be the funniest supporters on the planet.

“Trust me… dating in NYC is worse than this!”

The most painfully relatable sign on the route. 26.2 miles might destroy your legs, but dating apps in this city will destroy your soul.

“The rats don’t run this city. You do!”

A true love letter to resilience and ratphobia. Every borough’s got rodents — but only New Yorkers will gas you up and insult the pests at the same time.

“This is excessive — just get Ozempic.”

Peak New York sarcasm. No one roasts ambition like a spectator who thinks there’s an easier way to do everything.

“You think you’re tired?? My arms are killing me!!”

The ultimate crowd-work moment. Supporting runners and flexing the struggle of holding a poster for hours: That’s endurance, baby.

“Feet pics?”

Simple. Direct. Disturbing.

“Run fast! Or don’t… none of my business really.”

The city’s most indifferent supporter. A perfect blend of passive encouragement and New York nonchalance.

“Keep running, I farted.”

Sometimes motivation stinks. Peak New York honesty mixed with crowd control.

“Paul – I want a divorce!”

They say pain is temporary and PRs last forever. Then again, marriages are supposed to last forever, too. Sorry, Paul.