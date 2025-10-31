Quantcast
Running

NYC MARATHON | The funniest NYC Marathon signs that could only exist here

By Parker Songco and Ryan Rothman Posted on
These marathon signs could only be found in NYC.
These signs could only be found in NYC.
Photos courtesy of What Is New York

The TCS New York City Marathon returns Nov. 2, attracting the world’s greatest runners and the Five Boroughs’ quippiest spectators. Before over 55,000 runners hit the streets on Sunday, we’d like to shed light on the burden of their two million friends, family, and supporters: designing a clever sign.

Based on last year’s performances — courtesy of our friends at @whatisnewyork — they’ve got quite a tough act to follow. Here are a few of our favorites:

Thanks to our friends at @WhatIsNewYork for collecting these gems from marathons’ past. From sarcasm to chaos, these signs prove that New Yorkers might just be the funniest supporters on the planet.

The sign reads: “Trust me… dating in NYC is worse than this!”
Photo courtesy of What Is New York

“Trust me… dating in NYC is worse than this!”

The most painfully relatable sign on the route. 26.2 miles might destroy your legs, but dating apps in this city will destroy your soul.

the sign reads: rats don't run this city, you do!
Photo courtesy of What Is New York

“The rats don’t run this city. You do!”

A true love letter to resilience and ratphobia. Every borough’s got rodents — but only New Yorkers will gas you up and insult the pests at the same time.

The sign reads: This is excessive, just get ozempic
Photo courtesy of What Is New York

“This is excessive — just get Ozempic.”

Peak New York sarcasm. No one roasts ambition like a spectator who thinks there’s an easier way to do everything.

the sign reads: you think you're tired? my arms are killing me!
Photo courtesy of What Is New York

“You think you’re tired?? My arms are killing me!!”

The ultimate crowd-work moment. Supporting runners and flexing the struggle of holding a poster for hours: That’s endurance, baby.

the sign reads: Feet pics?
Photo courtesy of What Is New York

“Feet pics?”

Simple. Direct. Disturbing.

The sign reads: Run fast! Or don't, none of my business really.
Photo courtesy of What Is New York

“Run fast! Or don’t… none of my business really.”

The city’s most indifferent supporter. A perfect blend of passive encouragement and New York nonchalance.

the sign reads: Keep running, I farted
Screenshot

“Keep running, I farted.”

Sometimes motivation stinks. Peak New York honesty mixed with crowd control.

The sign reads "Paul I want a divorce"
Photo courtesy of What Is New York

“Paul – I want a divorce!”

They say pain is temporary and PRs last forever. Then again, marriages are supposed to last forever, too. Sorry, Paul.

