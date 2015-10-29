NYC Marathon TV schedule

The New York City Marathon will air on WABC-TV Channel 7 for those in the New York tri-state television market. …

The New York City Marathon will air on WABC-TV Channel 7 for those in the New York tri-state television market. The race will be broadcast live on Sunday, Nov. 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET. Pre-race coverage starts at 7 a.m.

WABC’s broadcast also will stream live from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on ABC7NY.com and via the WatchABC app.

Outside the tri-state area, viewers can watch the NYC Marathon from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and via WatchESPN.Movie director Spike Lee is this year’s Grand Marshal for the race.